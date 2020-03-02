MANCHESTER — The Diocese of Manchester isn’t making any changes to Mass practices at this time in New Hampshire in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, opting instead to ask local priests to use their judgment in suspending activities “not integral” to the services.
Over the weekend the Archdiocese of Boston issued an advisory asking parishioners to avoid physical contact when exchanging the sign of peace. If a priest chooses to extend the invitation for the sign of peace, people may bow to one another instead of shaking hands.
The distribution of Communion wine, known as the Precious Blood, during Mass at Massachusetts churches has been suspended — the lone exception being for people who must receive from the cup due to “severe cases of celiac disease,” according to the advisory.
Holy water fonts at Bay State churches will be drained and cleaned with a disinfecting soap on a regular basis.
The directives made by Archbishop Sean O’Malley went into effect Saturday.
According to a spokesman for the Diocese of Manchester, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) distributed guidance on Friday on how to deal with the coronavirus. Bishop Peter Libasci has sent the communication to priests in the diocese.
“The USCCB guidance does not make those precautions mandatory, nor has Bishop Libasci chosen to do so at this time,” Diocese Director of Communications Tom Bebbington said. “He has asked priests throughout the state to be aware of the risk of infection and to use their own prudential judgment in suspending activities that are not integral to the Mass, like the shaking of hands at the Sign of Peace.”
Bebbington said the diocese remains in contact with medical professionals actively mentoring the coronavirus situation in New Hampshire.
“If and when the situation evolves here in New Hampshire he is prepared to issue further guidance to his priests and to the faithful,” Bebbington said.
State health officials announced Monday the first case of coronavirus in New Hampshire, an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon who has “mild symptoms” and is staying home in self-quarantine.
The Centers for Disease Control must still confirm the results of the test, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.
The patient recently traveled to Italy and upon return went to see a local health care provider with mild symptoms of the flu or respiratory illness, Chan said. The risk to the general public from this case is considered to be low, he said.