Now that the federal Food and Drug Administration has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, the state health department expects to receive the first shipment of more than 12,000 doses within days.
FedEx and UPS planes and trucks are expected to begin moving shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, and the first doses will arrive in some states as early as Monday, according to reports. In New Hampshire, the first doses will go to frontline health care workers, first responders and residents of nursing homes, which have been hit hard by the pandemic here.
New Hampshire health experts say there won’t be enough vaccine available for the general public until next spring. So even after you get your shots — both the Pfizer vaccine and a pending vaccine from Moderna require two doses — you’ll have to continue to cover your face and avoid travel and social gatherings for some time, an epidemiologist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center cautions.
Dr. Michael Calderwood, DHMC’s associate chief quality officer, reviewed the vaccine trial data Pfizer released in its application for emergency use authorization, which the FDA granted late Friday. He liked what he saw.
Pfizer included a broad spectrum of people 16 and older in its vaccine trials, Calderwood said. “What really is interesting is if you look at all of the different groups, whether by age or risk or gender or race and ethnicity, that 95% effectiveness is the same across all groups,” he said.
But it’s important to get both doses, Calderwood said.
“What we know is if you look at the effectiveness of the vaccines, they’re probably about 50% effective after the first shot, and that 95 % effectiveness is really starting about a week after the second dose of the vaccine,” he said. “And so you will have individuals who after their first shot and before their second shot will still be susceptible to getting the virus and becoming ill.”
Individuals also could still be contagious after getting the shots, Calderwood said. “You may not recognize that you are carrying the virus because the vaccine’s preventing you from getting severely ill,” he said.
From the Pfizer trial data he’s seen, those five out of 100 people who get vaccinated but are still infected with COVID-19 are much less likely to become severely ill, in the same way that the flu vaccine has proven to reduce the severity of illness, Calderwood said.
Goal is herd immunity
To be able to relax safety protocols and get back to something resembling normal, however, it will be critical to reach “herd immunity,” Calderwood said. “If we get enough of the population vaccinated, then we’re going to break the chain of transmission,” he said.
Experts believe that’s somewhere around 70% of the population. On the national level, that means vaccinating about 230 million people, Calderwood said.
In New Hampshire, he said, “If we have the vaccine availability that we are being told to expect, and we have everyone willing to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine when it becomes available to them, we could be at that 70% by mid- to late summer.”
Calderwood said a lot of misinformation about the vaccines has been circulating on social media, including rumors that it causes infertility or severe allergic reactions. Allergic reactions can occur with any vaccine given to millions of people, Calderwood said, but “it’s extremely rare.”
As for side effects, Calderwood said about 70% to 80% of those who received the vaccine in trials reported soreness where the shot was given, but he said that was “very short-lived.” Some people also reported viral symptoms such as muscle aches, fatigue and even fever, but those were easily managed with acetaminophen, he said.
Those side effects, he pointed out, are proof that the vaccine is working.
“That is your immune system responding to the vaccine and developing immunity,” he said.
At his weekly COVID-19 briefing last Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said the death of New Hampshire House Speaker Richard Hinch from COVID-19 was a reminder that “no one is immune” from the virus.
“We know the vaccine is on the way, but we really can’t take our foot off the pedal,” the governor said. “We have to stay vigilant.”
State seeks volunteers
Sununu said the state is looking for volunteers who are licensed health-care providers, interpreters, or who have skills in transportation, IT, or security, as the vaccination program ramps up here. Volunteers can sign up at nhresponds.org.
Sununu also announced he has enlisted Perry Plummer, the former head of New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management, to oversee vaccine distribution, calling him “an absolute genius when it comes to logistical situations.”
DHMC’s Calderwood said the state’s hospitals are beginning to see the predicted spikes in COVID-19 cases from travel and gatherings over Thanksgiving. With Christmas approaching, he said, “I know people want to travel, but this is going to make things worse.”
“We’re seeing daily numbers of deaths in the U.S. that are on par with some of the deadliest days in U.S. history, and unfortunately it’s going to get worse over the weeks ahead,” he said.
Some models show that deaths from COVID-19 will continue to increase through January and February, even with rapid distribution of vaccines.
“We’re just not going to get enough people vaccinated until really around March and into April where we see things begin to improve,” he said.
However, he said, “I at least see a light at the end of the tunnel, and I see great promise, and I am excited by the effectiveness and the safety of these vaccines.”
Whether to get vaccinated is a personal choice, Calderwood said. “But we are not going to get out of this dark period until we get to that level of herd immunity, so vaccine hesitancy and delays in vaccination are going to slow our ability to get to that point.
“When it is my time, I will be right there at the front of the line.”