CONCORD – All the doctors in the New Hampshire Legislature jointly proposed legislation to require older students receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend public schools.
The bill’s (HB 1633) primary author, State Rep. Bill Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, was bounced from his House committee and left the Republican Party last summer after disagreeing with GOP policies about vaccine mandates.
“We know vaccination is our best tool for reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools. We know our kids really suffered the last two years from remote learning — both their education and their mental health,” Marsh said in testifying to the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, the panel from which he was removed.
“We know they are suffering this year as massive absenteeism among both students and staff is again disrupting their education.”
The mandate would only apply to the final recommendation from the federal Food and Drug Administration. At present, that means it would apply to all students 16 years and older.
Marsh’s bill would add higher education to the vaccine mandate and, as with other vaccines, would permit parents or adult students to seek a religious or medical exemption.
“We know historically we have never controlled any viral disease disrupting our schools without a vaccine mandate,” Marsh said.
Opponents speak out
But vaccine mandate opponents and those warning about health risks of the vaccine for children dominated this hearing.
Tara Hafey of Brentwood said her healthy daughter ended up in a hospital’s intensive care unit hours after her college required she get vaccinated last August.
“I will never forgive myself for giving in to the college’s mandate and letting her get that vaccine,” Hafey said, her voice breaking with emotion.
“Six months later, she is still on medication to control her heart rate and has taken this semester off to focus on healing. My daughter did not have heart issues before she got the vaccine.
“I beg each and every one of you to please vote in opposition so no one else has to go through what our family has had to undergo. It should be up to us.”
Pediatrician Angelina Farella traveled from her home in Webster, Texas, to Concord to speak about child patients she’s seen who developed medical ailments after getting the shot.
“In children, this is all risk and no benefit,” Farella said. “We have to prove things are safe before we give them to kids; kids are not small adults.”
She pointed out that 1,774 children in the U.S. who got the vaccine have developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, since the pandemic began.
“The risk-benefit ratio of this particular vaccine is just so out of whack,” Farella said. “You don’t need to be a physician to see that.”
This COVID-19 vaccine was developed too quickly and not enough study was done, she added.
“For those of you think I come from a place that is anti-vaccine, you are mistaken,” Farella added.
Vaccine defended
Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom and a retired surgeon, said these cases of complications are not proof that the vaccine caused the condition.
“The vaccine reporting system is not a causal system,” Knirk said.
“If a child drowns a week after getting the vaccine that has to be reported but the fact there is a death doesn’t mean the vaccine caused it.”
Paula McKinnon, president of the New Hampshire School Nurses Association, was one of the few to testify for Marsh’s bill.
Over the past three weeks there have been 117 active clusters of COVID-19 in K-12 schools with the average cluster having 12.8 cases apiece, she said.
“Let’s get prepared to fight the fight. It is time to put COVID behind us,” McKinnon said.
Later Monday, the same panel took testimony on a bill (HB 1035) going in the opposite direction, this one to let parents get an exemption from all school vaccines if they are a “conscientious objector” to the shots.