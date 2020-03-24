The executive director for HAVEN, a violence prevention organization, says additional resources for domestic abuse support services are needed as people face uncertain times and the possibility of major economic stress due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“I think that it’s really important that these services be available. We know that the need is there already and that it’s only going to increase and where it’s an uncertain time around fundraising and development as activities and events are cancelled, and we change the way we’re doing things, we need to make sure these services are available and continue to be available for survivors,” Kathy Beebe said on Tuesday.
Beebe says HAVEN's confidential hotline is still open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help those who are feeling increased levels of violence at home even though HAVEN's offices in Portsmouth, Epping and Rochester are shut down. The hotline phone number is 994-7233.
Beebe says domestic violence victims often get a break from their abuser thanks to work or school. With more families at home together, that means victims have to face their abuser around the clock while feeling socially isolated and helpless.
“We don’t know the economic burden this is going to create. It’s actually putting survivors more at risk for escalated violence and needing to escape from that abuse,” Beebe said.
On Tuesday, Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, joined some of their colleagues in signing a bipartisan letter to officials at the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice, urging the agencies to do more to support organizations that help victims and survivors of domestic violence.
There are now 24 senators who have signed the letter, including presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. They are requesting that the departments “ensure that the organizations that help victims and survivors of domestic violence have the flexibility, resources and information needed to continue to provide these critical services during the pandemic.”
The senators also want a telephonic briefing by March 31 regarding actions that officials are taking at the Administration for Children and Families, as well as the Office on Violence Against Women.
In a Tweet posted on Tuesday, Hassan posted the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence’s hotline, 1-866-644-3574.
“You don’t have to be in crisis to reach out,” Hassan wrote.