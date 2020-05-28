Victims of domestic violence and stalking can now file protection orders on-line, the state court system announced.
Court officials said they made the move after noting a 21% drop in domestic violence petitions and a 30% drop in stalking petitions in April and March. The state was under stay-at-home order for most of those two months and remains under a revised order.
"The electronic filing system provides a safe and private way for them to file for protective action," said David D. King, administrative judge of the Circuit Court system.
Court officials say a victim should contact a crisis center or family justice center, which will provide computer links to on-line forms.
A judge may still have to review the order with a victim. If a judge grants the petition, a follow-up hearing an take place via telephone, the courts said.
A person can still visit their local circuit court in person to file a petition.