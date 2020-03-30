DOVER – A systems and technology librarian in Dover is using the public library’s 3D printer to create respirator masks for Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts.
Peggy Thrasher has the printer at her house and says it takes 6 hours and 20 minutes to make each mask. She is able to produce two a day.
Thrasher said the library got the 3D printer just over two years ago and it is typically used by the public to create figurines and prototypes. She started thinking about how it could be used to help health care workers about two weeks ago.
Thrasher said Lowell General Hospital had a list of things they could use and she is following their design to create the masks.
Thrasher said by printing the masks at home, she is able to contribute to what the country needs.
“I think it’s important for all of us to do whatever it is we can do,” Thrasher said.
Some private businesses in Dover have switched production to provide protective gear for healthcare workers.
On Thursday, company officials at iWorx Systems, a biotechnology company on Littleworth Drive, announced that their engineers have adapted 3D printing resources to begin production on face guards for local hospitals.
On Friday, the president of Vigilant on Industrial Park Drive said they will be producing protective masks for workers at Riverside Rest Home in Dover and local health care facilities.
Charles Griffiths said the wine and cigar storage production facility should be able to start producing the masks this week.
Dover Mayor Robert Carrier applauded Thrasher’s work and the efforts of leaders in the business community who are trying to help during this critical time.
Carrier said individuals in the city are also doing their part by checking in with neighbors and supporting local nonprofits which provide food to those in need.
“I think the community is really, really coming together, really close and with major concern. This is reality. This is nothing to put your nose up to. It’s the real deal so I think people are very serious about it and I don’t think anybody is looking at it as a joke, that’s for sure,” Carrier said on Monday after a phone conference with Gov. Chris Sununu.