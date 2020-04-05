A new medical service is being offered to treat patients directly from their car, or just outside of their vehicle — without ever having to enter a doctor’s office.
The car-side care service was launched last week by DMC Primary Care, and is designed for certain patients who need assistance beyond the popular telemedicine offerings.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in full force, some individuals do not feel comfortable leaving home or entering a medical facility, according to Dr. Daniel Waszkowski, chief medical officer with DMC Primary Care, one of the state’s largest independent primary care groups with offices in Bedford, Derry, Londonderry and Windham.
“We needed to think of ways to see patients that were safe for the patient and didn’t require them to come into the office, be in a waiting room or be around people. We established car-side care,” Waszkowski said.
Although the primary care group converted its practice entirely to telemedicine two weeks ago, the car-side care service began March 23 for individuals who had to be seen in person. Initially, only about one or two patients were treated car-side on a daily basis, but the practice is now helping up to seven patients a day from their car, or just outside of their car.
Since being implemented, car-side doctors have treated patients with atrial fibrillation, rashes, toe infections, in need of sutures, a medical pump evaluation, an infant weigh-in and skin check and more. DMC Primary Care is also offering quick lab draws and immunizations or vaccines for babies. Some of the patients, who might opt not to be seen if the car-side care service wasn’t available, could end up with much more severe situations if ignored, according to Waszkowski.
Understanding the need to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19, the car-side service offers another alternative for those desperate for medical help, he said.
“We have been fairly restrictive about who we bring in,” said Waszkowski, explaining patients are encouraged to attempt the telemedicine service before becoming eligible for a car-side visit. The car-side care service is being offered at the DMC Primary Care location at 15 Tsienneto Rd. in Derry.
“People are traveling a long distance to come down here,” said Waszkowski, adding that patients say they appreciate the treatment option.
Patients are asked to park in designated parking spaces to keep a safe distance in between vehicles. A physician wearing full protective equipment such as a gown, mask and gloves, will approach the side of the vehicle to assess the patient’s situation, he said.
There is the ability to take a patient inside, if necessary. But that exam room would then be temporarily closed as a precaution, the doctor said. Patients with respiratory problems are also being seen curb-side, however Waszkowski said there is a seperate area on site where a COVID-19 command center has been established to test individuals for the virus; that testing site, which takes place within a tent on the property, opened on March 18.
Aside from the car-side care service, the telemedicine service has also been highly useful, said Waszkowski. Using video or audio conversations between doctors or patients, DMC Primary Care has been able to make many diagnoses, including appendicitis and acute fractures, he said.
“I am hopeful that the pandemic doesn’t hit New Hampshire as hard as it has some other states, and that we soon have the ability to bring people in to be treated safely,” Waszkowski said. “We are looking into various methods to be able to do that and we hope to be able to move back soon.”
In the meantime, the car-side care and telemedicine options are ideal in treating patients while also minimizing exposure, he added.