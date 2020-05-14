Army National Guard Armory in Manchester
Cars line up at the New Hampshire National Guard Armory in Manchester on Monday, March 13, for drive-thru screening for COVID-19.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Manchester at least until next Wednesday, city officials announced.

The drive-thru testing, which is taking place at the New Hampshire National Guard Armory on Canal Street, is available to any resident of greater Manchester who  has suspected COVID-19 symptoms or is a member of a high-risk group.

The test is only for infection, it is not an antibody test, which tells whether one has had the virus. Free antibody testing for New Hampshire residents is available from ClearChoiceMD.

To scheduled a test, call the Manchester COVID-19 hotline at 668-1547. The hotline is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

High risk groups include people with chronic health conditions, immuno-compromised systems, people 60 years or older and primary caregivers of high-risk individuals.

