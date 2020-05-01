MANCHESTER - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will return next week beginning Monday, city officials said.
The testing will take place at the National Guard Armory, located on Canal Street, according to a statement issued by the Manchester Emergency Operations Center.
The site is being established for city residents who are sick and do not have a doctor, the statement reads.
Workers at childcare agencies, supermarkets and restaurants will receive additional outreach and testing.
Appointments are required, and city residents who do not have a doctor should call the COVID-19 hotline at 668-1547.
People who have a doctor should call their doctor's office for testing. Anyone who lives outside the city and wants to be tested should call 211.
The testing center will be open Monday through Friday, May 8.