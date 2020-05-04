City and state officials opened up a drive-thru testing center in Manchester on Monday, this time with a public announcement and relaxed atmosphere, in contrast to the first time it opened in the early days of the pandemic.
In mid-March, they kept the testing plan quiet even though word spread quickly and they became inundated with people seeking a test.
“The last time it was designed to prevent medical surge, take the burden off our health care facilities,” said Phil Alexakos, chief operations officer at the Manchester Health Department. “Now we’re trying to get to folks who don’t have access to a test.”
The drive-thru center is at the same location — the New Hampshire National Guard Armory on Canal Street. And it runs by the same ground rules: It’s open to greater Manchester residents who don’t have a regular doctor, and appointments are required. Anyone who is sick should call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 668-1547 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to schedule a test.
Alexakos said the city has reached out to essential workers who are not first responders — for example, people who work in child care, supermarkets, restaurants — to encourage them to get tested. The drive-thru center will run from noon to 4 p.m.
By locating the center in Manchester, officials are concentrating on the epicenter of Covid-19 in the state.
Although Manchester comprises about 8 percent of the state’s population, it is home to 21 percent of the 2,518 Covid-19 cases that the state reported on Sunday.
Nashua, at 6 percent of the state’s population, had 9 percent of the Covid-19 cases. Another 58 percent of Covid-19 cases are found in suburban towns on the outskirts of the two cities.
Alexakos said people who are tested at the drive-thru center will get their results in about 48 hours. The Health Department will be in touch with anyone who has a positive result.
Contact tracing
The department employs eight people to reach out to people who have come in contact with people who test positive.
Some of these trace specialists are furloughed school nurses — “They’ve been a saving grace,” Alexakos said.
The trace specialists make 300 to 400 telephone calls a day, and the state will soon be launching a communications upgrade that allows for communication through text messages.
Anyone identified through a contact trace is asked to self quarantine and will be monitored with daily telephone calls for two weeks. At minimum, they are asked to monitor their temperature.
Testing process
Alexakos said the drive-thru center is streamlined this time around.
The initial contact person maintains social distance and scans and driver’s license or other ID. That person changes gloves for each new test subject.
At the next station, a nurse uses a swab to collect a specimen for from the nasopharynx, the part of the upper throat behind the nose. The test only checks for presence of the virus. The specimen is collected in the outside air, which reduced the chance of infection and means respirators do not have to be worn, Alexakos said.
After each test, the nurse must change all personal protective equipment — gloves, gown and mask — except for the plexiglass faceshield. The shield can be sanitized with a disinfectant wipe, Alexakos said.