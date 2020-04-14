Statistics show the number of suspected opioid overdoses in New Hampshire’s two largest cities are at their lowest levels since officials began tracking in 2015.
The latest statistics from American Medical Response (AMR) show a 29% decrease in total overdoses and an 11% decrease in fatal overdoses — including results that are pending — in Manchester in the past 365 days compared to the prior year. In Nashua, AMR reports a 14% decrease in total overdoses and a 16% increase in fatal overdoses, including those that are pending, in the past 365 days compared to the prior year.
AMR Regional Director Chris Stawasz said the pandemic has had an effect on the statistics, saying the drop in overdoses is both “encouraging and alarming.”
“While it’s certainly nice to see any drop in opioid overdoses, we know the disease of substance use disorder is not one that goes away quickly and certainly not without a consistent intensive treatment routine of some type,” said Stawasz “That makes the drop very perplexing as to why it is truly happening and even if it is actually truly happening or are we just not seeing the OD’s that are still happening for some reason yet unknown.”
“My sense is that there are not as many people out to see people overdosing and make 911 calls,” said Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan. “We do know that people continue to struggle and die from overdosing. I don’t know if there is a supply issue and people are using more alcohol but that seems to be part of it based on what I hear from our Safe Station intakes and folks at New Horizons. My observations in the area of fire headquarters, the parks and the area near New Horizons is there are still many people who appear to be at some level of intoxication from different substances.”
“We know that when people are highly stressed or isolated for long periods of time that they can tend to self-medicate with alcohol or other illicit substances,” said Stawasz. “As the stay-in-place and isolation necessities continue, that is definitely an area of future concern.”
So far in 2020, there have been 103 opioid-related overdoses reported in Manchester, and six fatal overdoses. In Nashua, there have been 57 opioid-related overdoses, and three fatal overdoses.
Stawasz said current social distancing requirements and general anxiety over contracting COVID-19 are impacting the traditional methods of substance use disorder treatment such as peer-to-peer counseling and medication assisted treatment — which normally require daily in person contact.
“Although on the plus side, that problem may actually encourage more providers to use tele-health services, which due to the virus, have become more widespread and can potentially capture more clients for treatment,” said Stawasz. “Some states, notably Ohio, are actually seeing a recent increase in OD’s and OD deaths during the pandemic and no one can yet point to the true reasons why. Thankfully, we are not.”
Stawasz said the pandemic has forced many projects, including opioid related ones, to be put on hold or re-focused toward efforts to perform immediate lifesaving efforts.
“We have made so much progress in the past few years to ‘flatten the curve’ of the opioid epidemic in NH,” said Stawasz. “I’m concerned that moving forward, competing interests of public health may make the opioid addiction fight harder to address and lead to another wave of opioid addiction increases.”