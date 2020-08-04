Elected officials in the college towns of Durham and Hanover passed emergency ordinances Monday night that established fines for people who refuse to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
Residents in both communities say they have noticed large numbers of people gathering throughout the summer, and are concerned that when University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College students return, both they and the public will be at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.
During a video meeting in Durham, resident Sam Flanders said he noticed a gathering this past weekend at a local fraternity house. He said Durham officials need to work with UNH to make sure off-campus socialization is monitored to hold people accountable for their actions.
“This is where many student parties will occur,” Flanders said. “Lives here are at stake.”
UNH Student Body President Nicholas Fitzgerald said they are working to improve their relationships with fraternities and sororities. He said UNH is considering the possibility of expulsion for students who host large gatherings and behave irresponsibly.
Resident Barbara Bradshaw expressed concerns about criminalizing people who don’t wear masks and the burden that would place on the court system.
“I think there are other ways to deal with this problem,” Bradshaw said.
Police Chief Rene Kelley said it is not the goal to summon anyone to court. He believes that compliance can be achieved by providing education about face-covering requirements.
If someone is belligerent about it, Kelley said he will instruct his officers to disengage.
“It’s not worth it to possibly expose my staff to somebody who may be positive,” Kelley said.
Town Councilor Sally Tobias said she is a true believer in the state’s motto, “Live Free or Die” but that she supports face coverings when social distancing is not possible in Durham.
“If my desire to live free means someone else dying, that’s when it stops,” Tobias said.
Under the Durham ordinance, anyone not wearing a face covering and who refuses to comply when approached by police can be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.
According to the emergency mask ordinance adopted by members of the Board of Selectmen in Hanover on Monday, that town will impose a similar fine schedule. The difference is that health officers will be dealing with noncompliance and issuing warnings prior to handing out fines.
During the Hanover video meeting, resident Beth DeSimone applauded the ordinance, but asked how it would be enforced by the health officers and if people could call to report noncompliance.
Town Manager Julia Griffin said people can report noncompliance to the dispatch business line and that there is a new database so officials can respond in an appropriate fashion.
“We don’t want to turn this into a tattletale police state, obviously,” Griffin said. “We hope a vast majority of folks will only need one conversation about this because they will realize we care about the community.”
Griffin predicted that a number of other communities will start enacting mask ordinances as colleges and public schools reopen for the academic year.
“I think probably we’re going to see more activity with mask ordinances in the next few weeks,” Griffin said.
Last fall, there were 14,895 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at UNH in Durham.
Griffin said approximately 2,300 students live on campus at Dartmouth and between 400 and 500 students live off-campus in Hanover.