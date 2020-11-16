Officials in Durham are hopeful they will be able to reduce the community’s COVID-19 infection rate as in-person instruction comes to an end Friday for the fall semester at the University of New Hampshire.
The college’s dashboard on Monday showed there were 118 students in isolation and 412 students in quarantine within the UNH system as of the close of business Sunday.
There were 32 students in isolation and 164 in quarantine on Oct. 29, before numbers started to spike following Halloween weekend festivities both on and off campus.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said as the numbers of students with active cases rose, so did the local community infection rate.
There were 23 COVID-19 cases in Durham on Nov. 5 and 142 on Monday, Selig said.
Selig said they are relieved to see that it appears the cases at UNH are going down as the number of new positive tests begins to decline. He pointed out many UNH students have already begun to travel home.
“At the same time, with the Thanksgiving holidays coming right up, we urge residents in Durham and beyond to avoid the traditional large holiday gatherings we’ve all come to enjoy, and instead to take pandemic precautions as recommended by Governor Sununu and the CDC,” Selig said.
Face-to-face instruction at UNH in Durham ends Friday. All classes will switch to remote learning on Nov. 23; final exams end on Dec. 22.
UNH Police Chief Paul Dean and Marian McCord, co-chair of the UNH Testing and Tracing Committee, reminded faculty and staff members over the weekend that starting on Nov. 30 they will transition to the same self-swabbing process students are currently using to test themselves and results will be processed at the UNH COVID Lab instead of by ConvenientMD.
Dean and McCord said because of the rise in COVID-19 cases statewide, NH DHHS will no longer conduct contact tracing for every case, instead focusing on children, people over 60, those in congregate care settings and health care workers.
“This means UNH Health & Wellness will be the only contact most faculty and staff receive after an abnormal or positive test,” Dean and McCord wrote in a letter released Saturday.
Since July 29, more than 244,000 tests from students have been processed at UNH.