With University of New Hampshire students four weeks away from the start of campus move-in, town officials are considering an emergency ordinance that would require people to wear masks in Durham when social distancing is not possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
UNH officials plan to have the same requirements on campus when classes resume this fall.
Durham’s COVID-19 numbers are low, with 30 cumulative positive test results reported by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Monday. But, said Town Administrator Todd Selig, thousands of students will soon be on campus and frequenting downtown businesses again.
“The emergency, of course, would be the pandemic and students coming back to campus,” Selig said.
Enrollment numbers for this fall are expected to drop. Last fall, 14,895 undergraduate and graduate students were enrolled on campus.
Durham already has an administrative order that requests the use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but Selig said that's not proving to be effective with students.
Selig and other town leaders are closely watching what is happening with Nashua’s face mask mandate. Judge Jacalyn Colburn of Hillsborough County Superior Court South denied a preliminary injunction in a civil lawsuit filed against the city and the mask mandate will remain in effect for now.
Selig and Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley have been working with UNH officials. Selig will moderate a public Zoom town hall question-and-answer session with UNH President James Dean, Provost Wayne Jones, VP of Operations Chris Clement and UNH Police Chief Paul Dean on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
There will be an opportunity for residents to pose questions in writing as part of the virtual event.
The residential semester will end at UNH on Nov. 25 -- the day before Thanksgiving -- and remote learning will be in effect through fall final exams.
Meanwhile, police have responded to an unusually high number of noise complaints this summer as off-campus UNH students continue to socialize in large groups.
Kelley said that between June 1 and July 13, police received 83 noise complaints compared to 13 during that same time frame last year.
“I think there’s more partying going on. What we’ve noticed is that typically during the summer most of these students leave and don’t come back until the fall. We’ve noticed that a good number of off-campus apartments that would normally be unoccupied for the summer have college students who are coming back,” Kelley said.
According to the arrest log for last week, Durham police arrested six people for noise violations. Not all people police interact with for noise complaints are arrested; some individuals receive summons, Kelley said.
The noise violations that led to arrests occurred at Garden Lane at 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday and Saratoga Circle at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Arrests were made early Sunday morning on Madbury Road at 12:40 a.m., Park Court at 1 a.m., Madbury Road at 1:30 a.m., and Main Street at 1:39 a.m.