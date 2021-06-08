Durham and Portsmouth are the latest communities to end their mask mandates as more people get vaccinated and COVID-19 infections continue to drop.
Nearly two months after Gov. Chris Sununu allowed New Hampshire’s statewide mask mandate to expire, officials in the two Seacoast communities voted Monday night to repeal their local ordinances requiring face coverings be worn in public places.
“We’re beginning to look kind of foolish by continuing it,” said Portsmouth Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine, who was supportive of the city’s mask ordinance when it was approved by the council last September -- two months before the state mandate went into effect.
Portsmouth Mayor Rick Becksted said that with Rockingham County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 infections below 1%, he felt that repealing the ordinance was the “responsible thing to do.”
He told councilors that some businesses are now carrying messages apologizing to customers for the “inconveniences” created by the city’s mask mandate.
“This has basically run its course. If and when that ever happens again, heaven forbid, we got to where we are today because we had no vaccine. We have a vaccine now. I very highly doubt that we will reach this type of a level again that we’ll have to do it, and if we do, we do baby steps is my recommendation, like we did before,” he said.
Portsmouth City Councilor John Tabor suggested eliminating the rule requiring masks outdoors, but keeping the indoor mandate until June 30.
“It gives a little more time for businesses and organizations to make sure their staffs are fully vaccinated. It supports our schools, which are in session until the third week of June,” he said.
Splaine said Portsmouth adopted an ordinance before most cities and towns in the state and he feels it helped save lives and reduce the spread of the virus, but he expressed concerns about how allowing the mandate to remain in effect through the end of June, which is when it was set to expire, could negatively impact businesses.
City Manager Karen Conrad said schools will continue with their mask requirement through the end of the school year on June 18. While most city buildings will drop the mask rule, she said the library will still require them for employees and patrons because of the many younger visitors.
Businesses will also be able to continue with their own mask mandates if they choose, officials said.
Conrad also provided an update on local vaccination rates showing that as of the end of May 63% of Portsmouth residents were fully vaccinated while 48% of those living in Rockingham County were vaccinated.