BRUSSELS (Reuters) — Europe could face a surge of COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks caused by mass protests in the continent over the last days, politicians, European Union officials and experts said on Thursday.
Tens of thousands of protesters have crowded together in Europe’s big cities in recent days to demonstrate against racism after the killing in the United States of George Floyd while in police custody.
Most European countries have passed the peak of the outbreak and are gradually reopening business and borders, as infections went gingerly down in past weeks.
Before recent protests, scientists expected a second wave only after the summer. But mass gatherings might impact this positive trend.
EU, UK may have trade path
DUBLIN (Reuters) — The European Union sees a path towards a compromise on a trade deal with the United Kingdom but London must first be more realistic in what it expects to achieve, an adviser to the EU’s chief trade negotiator said on Thursday.
Britain left the world’s largest trading bloc on Jan. 31 and has made very little progress in talks about a Brexit free trade agreement, negotiators from both sides concluded after the latest round of talks on Friday.
Stefaan de Rynck told a virtual Irish conference that Britain had shown a lack of serious engagement on a number of issues and the talks needed to be unblocked.
The areas where the EU was seeing this were in regard to standards for open and fair competition, fisheries, an overarching governance structure, and on judicial and law enforcement co-operation, De Rynck said.
“This may be a tough message but at the same time, we can see the trajectory of compromise,” he said. “We have, like in some fairytale, put out some stones that show you the path to a compromise),” he said.