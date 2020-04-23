East Kingston firefighters have resorted to using a small kiddie pool as part of their decontamination area at the station, but hope to soon have the money to install a shower before a spike in coronavirus-related calls.
A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has generated more than $4,000 for a bathroom renovation that would include the shower.
Meanwhile, a garden hose was strung through the ceiling and runs into the kiddie pool to decontaminate after calls.
Before the threat from coronavirus, crews would return from a call, decontaminate their gear and shower at home. Because of the possibility of being exposed to the virus on any call, Fire Lt. Tom Latham said it’s necessary to be able to shower at the station.
“You just want to get clean before you get into your vehicle. The ultimate goal is to just go home safe,” he said.
The station is owned by the East Kingston Fire Association, but fire officials reached out to selectmen in early April to see about getting the town to fund the project. Latham and other members of the fire department have expressed frustration over the selectmen’s delay in giving final approval for the project.
Board of Selectmen Chairman Justin Lyons said the board has agreed to move forward with the project, but is waiting for more information related to bid proposals and the scope of the work before making a final decision.
He said the first time the project was brought to the attention of selectmen was on April 6.
“What I am absolutely opposed to is making an irresponsible decision that then could be looked at later that it was not an informed decision,” he said Thursday.
Selectmen plan to meet Saturday to discuss the issue again.
The fire association decided to begin raising money as a backup plan.
Latham said early estimates put the cost of the project at between $10,000 and $16,000, but with the money raised so far through the fire association’s GoFundMe campaign https://www.gofundme.com/f/ekfd-shower and a growing list of donated materials, he believes it’s likely to be under $10,000.
Someone even donated a federal economic stimulus check.
Lyons said the department had the option of showering at the police station on a temporary basis, but Latham insisted that a shower at the fire department is the best solution.