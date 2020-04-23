Eating and drinking establishments in New Hampshire suffered the biggest job losses from the coronavirus pandemic, according to fresh figures released Thursday.
There were 26,873 workers who filed jobless claims between March 15 and April 18, according to New Hampshire Employment Security. Those included people living in New Hampshire or out of state but working in the Granite State.
The state in mid-March banned restaurants and bars from letting customers eat and drink in their establishments to help combat the health threat.
Employees in administrative and support services industries followed with 11,020 jobless claims and 10,115 job losses in ambulatory health care service industries.
In a metric involving residents by community, Manchester, the state’s largest city, suffered the biggest job losses with 11,610 residents filing new claims between March 15 and April 11.
Nashua, the second biggest city, saw 6,246 residents file fresh claims.
The numbers by community are based on where people live, not where they work. The figures didn’t include the initial claims of New Hampshire residents who work out of state and who file unemployment claims in the state where their employer is located.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire last week saw a second straight decline in the number of residents filing new claims for unemployment.
More than 144,000 residents have applied for initial unemployment benefits in the past five weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic -- about equal to the combined populations of Manchester, Laconia, Berlin and Loudon.
There were 19,110 first-time filers for the week ending April 18, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 25,273 for the previous week. The record week ending April 4 saw 39,202 file fresh jobless claims
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying at home, has resulted in more than 26 million Americans filing for unemployment over the past five weeks, more than 4.4 million just last week alone.
Residents in New Hampshire can receive up to $427 a week in benefits, plus a weekly $600 supplemental federal payment. Unemployed residents this week were getting up to three weeks of $600 payments as the state caught up with retroactive obligations.
Prior to the pandemic, the state’s weekly record for new claims occurred in December 2001, during a recession, when 4,872 people filed. The worst week during the Great Recession saw 4,058 new initial claims in January 2011. State records date back to 1967.
For context, the first three weeks of the pandemic’s effects led more than 100,000 Granite Staters to file new jobless claims -- the same number of claims the state handled in the prior three years.
A Pew Research Center national survey out this week found 43 percent of adults asked said they or someone in their household lost a job or received a pay cut due to the outbreak.