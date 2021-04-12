CONCORD -- The state's Economic Reopening Task Force has recommended loosening restrictions on day care centers and outdoor dining among other sectors in preparation for a return to full-time school and the arrival of the summer tourist season.
Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt, Gov. Chris Sununu’s liaison to the task force, said the goal is to merge all industry-specific regulations for dealing with COVID-19 into a single set of rules that will govern all industries in the future.
“As we get fully vaccinated, this seems like the most logical step for us as a task force to take,” Bettencourt said.
All of the recommendations now go to the state Division of Public Health Services before they are forwarded for Sununu’s final action.
Sununu has ordered all public schools to start offering full-time in-person classes by April 19.
Task force member Chris Emond, CEO of the Concord Boys and Girls Club, said capacity limits currently in place are insufficient to meet the demand as more parents seek after-school care for their children.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs in New Hampshire have received an excessive number of frantic parents' calls desperate for after-school care,” Emond said. “The current guidelines severely restrict the number of children we can serve. We also anticipate issues with our upcoming summer day camp programs.”
These changes will also apply to summer day care camps.
“We have proven that children can be served safely and effectively and request this flexibility to ensure that parents can go back to work," Emond warned. "Failure to do so will severely limit the economic rebound.”
The changes roughly double to 50 the number of children that can be served in outdoor programs. Capacity for indoor programs would increase to 50 as well, as long as there is at least three feet of social distancing.
Another change would double the capacity on buses from one to two children per seat.
“In summary, after-school programs have dutifully stayed open throughout the pandemic. We answered the governor's call when he asked childcare and out-of-school programs to continue their operations when schools were closed,” Emond said.
The revised rules for restaurants, if approved, will reduce spacing between outdoor tables from 6 feet to 3 feet on May 28.
“We think we can allow for closer seating outside once we get a much higher vaccination rate,” said task force member Timothy Lang, a Republican state representative from Sanbornton.
Six-foot spacing would still be required indoors unless rigid barriers are in place.
A 50% limit on adult day care programs would be replaced by a six-foot spacing requirement. A 10-person cap on groups of people meeting indoors would be eliminated.
Other eased restrictions would affect pools, tourist attractions, fairs and festivals and wedding receptions.