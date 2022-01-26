Friends and political allies mourned the death of Ed Naile, 69, of Deering, who passed away last week due to medical complications after he came down with COVID-19. Naile was one of the founding members of the Coalition of New Hampshire Taxpayers and often spoke in support of changing state election laws to do more to prevent voter fraud.
CONCORD — Friends and political allies recalled Ed Naile as a tireless fighter against higher taxes and greater accountability for public officials.
Naile, a 69-year-old resident of Deering, passed away last Friday in Concord Hospital after contracting COVID-19, getting complications and spending several weeks in an intensive care unit.
Naile had been one of the original founders of the Coalition of New Hampshire Taxpayers and helped build it into one of the most politically powerful, grass roots organizations in New Hampshire.
“It was way too soon. Great guy,” said Gregory Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, a fiscally conservative group.
A prolific writer and blogger, Naile was a frequent contributor to GraniteGrok, the conservative news service website and for several years he had his own talk show on FM radio.
GraniteGrok was the first to report on Naile’s death.
Manchester radio talk show host and mayoral candidate Rich Girard said Naile anchored “A Question of Voter Fraud” segment on his long-running show, coming in every Wednesday at 6:20 a.m. to tape the segment, Girard recalled.
“To work with Ed was to learn from a master; a happy warrior whose purpose was to see that laws were followed, government was accountable, taxpayers were respected, and elections were clean,” Girard said.
“I can think of no other person who has done more for these causes than Ed Naile.”
A mentor to many
Many also note that while Naile was passionate about issues, he didn’t allow debates to become personal or nasty and had a great sense of humor.
“This is a devastating loss for our state and especially those of us who had the privilege and honor of being his friend. It will take many, many feet to fill his shoes,” Girard said.
In every election cycle, Naile and his group had a prominent role as candidates were invited to sign the group’s Taxpayer Protection Pledge.
“Some folks you just think will be with us forever, and then they are gone. RIP Ed Naile. One of the best,” said Chuck McGee, a campaign consultant and former executive director with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee.
Two-time Republican congressional candidate Steve Negron of Nashua said Naile was a mentor to him.
“It was under Ed I learned of his decades-long fight for the New Hampshire voter and all his work as a tireless advocate to stop voter fraud. There was none better. RIP my friend,” Negron said.