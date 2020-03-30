CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he’s called off education assessment tests because of the COVID-19 epidemic, saying parents and teachers already have enough challenges with remote learning and don’t need any “onerous standardized tests from Washington.”
Those who owe business or interest and dividend taxes to state government also got a reprieve Monday as Sununu said he’ll extend those filing deadlines to June 15.
In his daily media briefing on COVID-19, Sununu also spelled out the significant increase in unemployment benefits coming from the latest $2 trillion federal aid package Congress passed last week.
He also announced he was increasing the minimum state unemployment benefit to $168 per week.
The federal law will add $600 a week to the state’s maximum benefit of $427 weekly and will extend eligible unemployment 13 weeks to a total of 39 weeks, the governor said.
New Hampshire had the highest per-capita increase of unemployment claims of any state in the country between March 14 and 21.
Sununu said that jump was the result of his order granting immediate benefits to those out of work because of COVID-19.
This move helped the state Department of Employment Security quickly set up a template for these expanded benefits, he said.
Sununu also said the state is making its official federal application for a disaster declaration.
The two-term Republican chief executive did not rule out a limited call-out of the NH National Guard for its troops to spell first responders or health care workers, as Massachusetts has done.
Spike in past 2 days
The moves Sununu outlined come as New Hampshire experienced its biggest spike since the pandemic began — more than 100 new cases in the past two days.
Positive cases stood at 314 statewide with 45 hospitalized and three deaths, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
Sununu said when the biggest surge will come remains unknown, but he praised residents for staying home if they aren’t essential workers and maintaining good social distancing for the most part.
“Look, we can always do better, but I think the Granite State has done a very, very good job,” Sununu said.
“We are in this for the long haul. We will get through it.”
Chan said there’s no doubt the number of cases will continue to jump in the coming weeks.
“The U.S. is in the acceleration phase of the pandemic that is COVID-19,” Chan said.
“We will continue to see an increasing number of cases in New Hampshire and this is something that we are actively monitoring.”
Chan said the state has reduced a large backlog of testing at the public health lab thanks to help from specialists at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
In the immediate term, New Hampshire does not have plans to expand who is getting tested.
Late last week, officials in Vermont announced they would be testing patients with more mild symptoms of the virus.
“As we have increased capacity to test, we will certainly encourage people to do testing knowing there are limitations on PPE (personal protective equipment). We continue to prioritize testing for those who are at the highest risk,” Chan said.
“Testing and public health investigations are an important tool to spread the virus,” Sununu said, but “we can’t test our way out of this pandemic.”
Stay-at-home order
Last week, Sununu issued a stay-at-home order closing “non-essential” businesses and advising people to limit unnecessary travel and work from home.
Sununu said there were few reports over the weekend of firms that weren’t complying with that guidance. The governor said he’d review requests from businesses to be redefined as “essential” on a case-by-case basis.
Late last week, Sununu said in keeping with what neighboring states have done, he granted two exemptions, one to allow greater contact between real estate agents and clients.
The other permits non-essential companies to sell products to customers from the curbside or through delivery as long as there is no personal contact or cash handling between seller and buyer.
Education testing
On education tests, Sununu said state officials will work with the College Board to help students be able to take SAT tests this summer or fall.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said one of the canceled tests would have helped 11th graders from low-income families with their SAT tests this spring, but it couldn’t be done.
“For the past several weeks, I have been working with College Board to find a way to preserve this access for our students who rely on the SAT as part of their college admissions process,” Edelblut said.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to craft a secure, remote way to administer the SAT to New Hampshire students this spring.”