CONCORD - Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut urged anxious parents and teachers to “hold tight” as Gov. Chris Sununu by April 17 will decide whether to keep public schools closed beyond May 4.
“Some may hear some anxiety about can we just make a call, will there be any school or no school,” Edelblut said. “I have asked the schools just hold tight. No later than April 17 the governor will make the call for us.’’
If the decision were made Thursday, Edelblut told the state Board of Education he believed Sununu would more than likely extend remote learning.
"He doesn't want to be premature and jump to an answer too soon without having good information in front of him," the commissioner said.
Edleblut spelled out the delicate balance with this decision.
“In addition to the actual data, two of the things we need to consider are perception and rebound. Perception is even if we reopen schools do people feel comfortable sending our children back there,’ Edelblut said. “Rebound is when we drop off our cases, if we don’t limit social distancing, do we cause a rebound (of COVID-19) in this environment and what would that look like?”
The governor will ensure that all his decisions about lifting restrictions due to COVID-19 don’t send mixed messages, said Edelblut, who narrowly lost a Republican primary for governor to Sununu in 2016.
“If we make a call and say we are going to do remote instruction and support through the school year, and then we begin to open up non-essential business, it will create some incongruence in the state,” Edelblut said. “So it’s not safe to go into your school, but it’s’ okay to go into your restaurant. He does not want to treat each system independently.”
High marks for remote learning
During the education board’s meeting conducted remotely, Edelblut gave the school districts high marks for implementing remote learning despite working through some obstacles.
And Edelblut shared the steps he’s working on once schools return to deal with student testing, career certifications for technical students and the thinking of most school administrators about graduation, prom and other rites of passage for high school seniors.
“We are working hard to try and bring up the capacity of all students across the state to have electronic access, whether that is the internet or a computer that they can access the internet,” Edelblut said.
Adapting remote learning for students with disabilities has been challenging, with local and state officials continuing to work to resolve conflicts and bring solutions right down to the level of an individual student.
“I am happy to report the majority of schools around the state are doing a good job,” Edelblut said.
The state has given a traffic light assessment to each district, green for good, yellow for needs work and red for under-performing.
“We are keeping a ‘hot list’ of schools struggling in this area," Edelblut said. "We do have eight schools in yellow and one that remains red. We continue to work with them.”
Board member Helen Honorow of Nashua asked Edelbut if the Department of Education has a plan to help students who through remote learning might not have thrived as they did in a classroom.
“They very well may not be where they would have ordinarily been in academic achievement,'' Honorow said.
Voluntary assessment in the works
Edelblut was the last state education commissioner in the country to cancel all education assessment testing, including a special, one-day in school SAT test that allowed students of low-income families to take the exam.
Next month, Edelblut said the state will announce plans for a voluntary education assessment test for math, English and science that all students can take and staff, parents and state education officials can review.
Individuals can take it anonymously but Edelblut said the state will have access to raw results to gauge students as a group are faring.
“This will help give us a temperature of how we are doing,” he said.
The education chief said he favors bringing back a student assessment test in the fall but said many school administrators have pushed back and want to use their own testing tools.
“We have asked them to provide that information back to the state and continue to build trend lines for the students,” Edelblut said. "We will be able to have that information across the state and see where the gaps are this quarter.”
Board member Ann Lane asked if career and technical education students are at risk of being held back because they can’t train on equipment in closed schools.
Edleblut said the greatest concern is that some seniors need access to that equipment to qualify for a diploma.
The state is working on a “summer intervention” for schools to offer those credits to students once the worst of the COVID-19 crisis is over, he said.
The same inventory is being done to beef up training for students who could graduate but don’t have hours of skills work to be certified for jobs like automotive technician or cosmetologist, Edelblut said.
Individual school districts and boards are still reviewing how to hold end-of-school ceremonies once students can return to schools, he said.
“Everyone is still looking at this and trying to figure out what it would look like. It’s not just graduation, it is prom, it’s awards night, there are so many rites of passage,” Edelblut said. “I can tell you most of the schools officials I have talked with are committed to finding an opportunity even if it is in August to have that physical graduation take place."