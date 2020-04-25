As high school seniors try to come to terms with an unexpected ending to their high school careers, school officials throughout the state are grappling with how to celebrate one of their major milestones — graduation.
“What keeps us all up at night is particularly the seniors. Everybody we worry about, but for the seniors, this is it,” said Merrimack Superintendent Mark McLaughlin. “We just feel terrible about this.”
As of now, Merrimack High’s graduation is still set for June 13 at the high school field. But McLaughlin said, “What seems increasingly likely is that cannot happen.”
Student health and wellness must be a top priority, McLaughlin said. An alternative date of July 10 has been floated for the graduation ceremony, but that is still just an idea at this point, he said.
A graduation task force, which includes members of the senior class, is being formed in Merrimack to brainstorm ways to pay tribute to the Class of 2020. “What we are hoping is that the graduation of 2020, whatever it is, will be the best of all because it will be the most unique of all,” McLaughlin said.
Up north, Groveton educators are working hard to give the 25 members of the Class of 2020 a real graduation experience, not a virtual one, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ronna Cadarette is superintendent of School Administrative Unit 58, which includes Northumberland, of which Groveton is a village, Stratford and Stark. She and the school board, working with the soon-to-be graduates, are trying to figure out how to have as traditional a commencement ceremony as possible.
“We’re doing our very best to keep everyone safe,” while honoring the achievements of the Class of 2020 in a tangible way, Cadarette said.
Under current social-distancing recommendations, she said, commencement — which is scheduled for June 12 — could be held at either the town athletic fields on Route 3 or at Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park.
A stage would be set up at the athletic fields, said Cadarette, and the graduates would park in the front row, with family and friends parked behind them. The graduating seniors would be called to the stage one by one to receive their diplomas.
But students are particularly excited, she said, by the prospect of having commencement at the Speedway, which has ample room and an existing public-address system.
Regardless of which venue is chosen, the students want the event to be telecast so that anyone who cannot attend can view it, Cadarette said. Northeast Sports Network, which covers high school and college athletics in New Hampshire and Vermont, has already committed to showing the ceremony.
Graduates also are hoping for a parade through town. “There’s never been a parade before” for graduating GHS Eagles, Cadarette said.
Nashua school officials also are looking at ways to host some end-of-the-year activities, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
“I know prom is a big thing. I know graduation is a big thing, but we also want to make sure we are safe in doing that,” said Superintendent Jahmal Mosley. “So we have to think of some ways of being creative to do that.”
Mosley announced last week that in lieu of traditional graduation ceremonies for the city’s two high school a virtual graduation honoring all seniors is being planned. “The details of this (virtual) graduation are still being worked out,” he said.
Mosley promised members of the Class of 2020 that they will — at some point in the future — have the chance to walk across the stage in a more formal graduation setting. That could be six months from now or a year from now, he said, floating the idea of a dual commencement next year for each of the city’s two high schools.
“We are going to take our time doing this,” he said, stressing that a formal graduation event will not be planned until health officials confirm that large gatherings will not place anyone at risk.
Cadarette said members of the Groveton Class of 2020 are looking forward to the end of their high school careers and the start of the rest of their lives.
“And no matter what, we want to cheer them over the finish line,” she said.