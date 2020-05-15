New Hampshire officials announced eight new deaths from COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
The deaths are three women and two men over 60 years of age who lived in Hillsborough County, a Hillsborough County man under the age of 60, and a man and a woman who lived in Rockingham County, both over age 60.
Five more people were hospitalized with the virus Friday.
Eighty-eight more New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday. Two of the newly-identified cases are children.
Since the outbreak began, 3,464 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus.
Twenty-one of the new cases are people who live in Manchester and six are from Nashua. There are 21 cases elsewhere in Hillsborough County, 21 new cases in Rockingham County, 10 cases in Merrimack County, three in Strafford County, two in Coos County, and one in Belknap and Grafton Counties.
The state said seven more people have recovered as of Friday, bringing the total to 1,254.