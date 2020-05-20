CONCORD — Of 149 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state Wednesday, an “unimaginable” number of them were at the Villa Crest Retirement and Nursing Center in Manchester, according to a state health official.
The state also reported two new outbreaks at group facilities, along with eight deaths, including six at long-term care centers.
More than a third of the new positive results, 51, were from staff or residents at Villa Crest. None showed symptoms.
“To see 51 people come back positive is unimaginable and not have any symptoms at all,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “It is a testament to how difficult COVID is to fight.”
One of the two outbreaks was at Greenbriar HealthCare, a Nashua nursing home, where 10 residents tested positive.
The other was at Community Bridges in Belmont, a facility for people with developmental disabilities. Two residents and four staff tested positive.
On Monday, the state will open testing sites in Londonderry and Keene. Testing will be expanded to include those who have household members who already are eligible for testing, along with any child care center staff.
Child care reviewed
Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he was placing on hold proposed rules for reopening child care centers under a $25 million grant program.
Child care operators objected to a limit of 10 people in a center at the same time and a requirement that staff wear masks both outside and inside.
“I absolutely agree that there are parts of the proposed rules that may be problematic,” Sununu said.
Sununu said he has directed his team to go back over the proposed rules and could approve changes to them soon.
“There are a few stipulations that sound good on paper and can provide a lot of public health benefits but are not practical,” Sununu said. “We are talking to the team today, and if we have to make revisions, we are willing to do that.”
The 10-person limit is consistent with a ban on gatherings of more than 10 that still applies under New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order.
Earlier this week, some members of Sununu’s Economic Reopening Task Force questioned the decision of State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan to require mask wearing.
The task force had recommended making wearing a mask a suggestion, not a requirement.
Sununu said he joined a Facebook Live chat on the topic Tuesday night, where he got some good suggestions.
“We took some of the feedback, but it is great. We are not in some Concord bubble where we issued proposed rules and then stand back and let the community deal with it,” Sununu said.
Only about one-fifth of the state’s child care centers remained open during the pandemic.
The $25 million fund Sununu announced is meant to encourage centers to reopen now, as people return to work.