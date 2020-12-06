State health officials have announced potential community exposure to COVID-19 at three restaurants across the Granite State.
The three include Filotimo Casino & DraftKings Sportsbook in Manchester, MacDougall’s Tavern in Keene and Chop Shop Pub in Seabrook. All three have been reported to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for review of their compliance with COVID-19-related emergency orders, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services.
At least eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 visited Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook on South Willow Street in Manchester while potentially infectious between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29.
The restaurant, which opened on Sept. 13, announced that “a few employees” tested positive in a Nov. 29 Facebook post.
“At the Filotimo Casino & Sportsbook, we and our employees are committed to providing the safest possible experience for our customers,” the post reads. “Since we reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have followed all state mandates.”
At MacDougall’s Tavern, at least nine people who tested positive visited between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24. The restaurant closed on Nov. 25 due to “a recent spike in customers with positive COVID tests,” its Facebook page reads. MacDougall’s reopened on Dec. 4.
Chop Shop Pub had at least two people who tested positive visit a live music event during the night of Nov. 21.
“Any individuals who went to the above named establishments during those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing,” the release reads. “DHHS has conducted contact investigation and is notifying known close contacts directly. However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus.”
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.
Anyone who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19, according to DHHS.