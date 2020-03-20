The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 11 new positive COVID-19 test results on Friday.
Included in those 11 positive tests are the first in Cheshire County and Coos County, and four not linked to international travel or another known case of COVID-19.
There are now 55 people diagnosed with the illness in New Hampshire. Nearly 1,000 more tests are pending in a state laboratory, and another 550 people are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.
The state’s public health lab has tested 1,970 people so far. But test kits are still in short supply, and not everyone with symptoms is getting tested.
New Hampshire has identified several cases of “community transmission” this week, cases of COVID-19 without a clear link to an international hot spot or another known case.
DHHS said some cases in Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Merrimack and Rockingham counties are cases of community transmission, without links to other known cases of the disease, or to places where it has become widespread.
The state said there has also been community transmission in Manchester.
City officials have been warning of community spread since March 14. That fear closed Manchester schools and shuttered City Hall.
New Hampshire has not yet followed California and Illinois in issuing a shelter-in-place order, or a work-from-home order like in New York and Connecticut.
But on Friday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and city health workers urged city residents to stay home as much as possible.
“The actions we are recommending are difficult but necessary,” Craig said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a threat to our community, and it is upon all of us to do our part to save lives.”
Manchester public health director Anna Thomas asked residents to monitor their health, stay inside and check in on neighbors — from a distance.
Christopher Stawasz, the regional director of American Medical Response, asked people to think of the medics who are still going to work. He asked people to stay in, and limit the spread of the virus for their sake.