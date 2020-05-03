MANCHESTER — Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital are restoring some health services and procedures Monday put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is day-to-day and we’re watching it very closely,” Dr. Greg Baxter, president of Elliot Health System and senior executive with SolutionHealth, said Sunday.
Baxter said 25 to 30 procedures, using less than half of Elliot’s operating-room capacity, were scheduled for Monday at Elliot Hospital and Elliot River’s Edge.
“On a regular day that might be closer to 100,” Baxter said.
This is provided there is no surge in COVID-19 patients. Baxter said staff would continue monitoring the number of cases in the community and state.
Elliot also planned to begin restoring in-person visits between patients and doctors starting Monday, he said.
“We have been using telemedicine to manage patients as best we can, but there are some folks who actually need to have an examination, so some of that will start tomorrow as well,” Baxter said.
Dr. Joseph Pepe, CMC president and CEO, issued a statement saying the West Side hospital on Monday would begin doing some time-sensitive surgeries and procedures not performed since mid-March, when it put off most elective procedures to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.
“It is time for us now to focus on co-existing with COVID-19 in our community and being able to safely treat the patients who’ve delayed care or gone untreated,” Pepe said in the statement on Friday.
“We are taking several measures to ensure patient, staff, and provider safety — testing patients for COVID-19 prior to their coming in and rearranging our facilities to reinforce social distancing,” Pepe said. “Most importantly, we’ve carefully examined our PPE supply, our bed capacity, and the chances of a COVID-19 surge. We’re confident we are well-positioned to move forward.”
Pepe described the process as “the first step toward a new normal” and said he was grateful for the collaboration between state health officials and hospital leaders throughout the Granite State in response to the pandemic.
“Most of all, I’m thankful to our supportive community and our dedicated CMC employees. I’ve seen countless acts of selflessness and understanding that shine through every day,” Pepe said.
CMC announced last month it would be furloughing or cutting the pay of more than 1,300 employees because of restricted services as hospitals throughout the state focused on treating COVID-19 patients.
In mid-April, Elliot Health System announced plans to furlough 650 employees and cut the pay or hours of another 750 of the workforce of SolutionHealth, which includes Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua.
Baxter said the restoration of employees would be a gradual process, and would depend on the COVID-19 outbreak.
He said the plan to bring back workers also depends on patients, some of whom may still be uncomfortable leaving their homes during the pandemic.
“It’s going to be flexed by the patient demand. As we do more services, we will bring more people back,” Baxter said. “We will bring some folks the first part of this week because we’re doing activity that we weren’t doing a week ago. Week-by-week, if we are able to continue to ramp up services to serve our patients, we’ll keep bringing staff back.”