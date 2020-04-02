At one point last week, no one undergoing a mental health crisis was stuck in an emergency room waiting for psychiatric care at a proper hospital, an advocacy group announced Thursday.
The last time no such bottleneck existed was eight years ago, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire.
The executive director of the organization, Ken Norton, attributed the milestone in part to efforts to clear hospital emergency rooms for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases.
“The realization was they wanted to get people out of emergency rooms pretty quickly,” he said.
“Our entire health care system has been working to reduce inpatient capacity at hospitals and in emergency departments to be prepared for COVID-19," said Lori Shibinette, the commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services for New Hampshire and the former director of the state hospital.
She and Norton said the state accelerated efforts to move juvenile patients at the state hospital to Hampstead Hospital. This allowed the state to increase the number of adult patients at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
Meanwhile, a U.S. District Court judge on Thursday held a video-conferencing hearing on a case brought by several patients who challenged lengthy, involuntary stays in emergency rooms.
The civil rights case, brought by several John Doe/Jane Roe plaintiffs, focused on the fact that judges do not sign off on the weeks-long, involuntary confinement of patients in emergency rooms. State law calls for a judge to review the commitment of a patient within three days.
One of the defendants in the case, Shibinette, claimed through the Attorney General that patients are not in state custody while in an emergency room. The state also claims a judge has to approve the commitment only once a patient reaches the state hospital or a licensed psychiatric hospital.
Judge Joseph DiClerico frequently challenged Assistant Attorney General Samuel Garland on his assertions.
“Why does it make any difference where the person is in custody? That’s the operative status here: the person is in custody,” DiClerico said.
Garland said a hospital can opt for voluntary measures rather than commitment, to treat a patient. "This is not the only way a hospital can address the situation," he said.
DiClerico made no ruling at the end of the hour-long hearing. He may hold a further hearing on whether the case should go to the New Hampshire Supreme Court to clarify the wording of the state’s involuntary commitment law.
“It is incredibly sad that in U.S. District Court today, the State of New Hampshire argued against protecting individuals’ civil liberties in order to justify the practice of emergency department boarding,” Norton said. The lawsuit was initially filed in November 2018.
Norton did not specify what day last week that the emergency room boarding dropped to zero, but he said it has not remained there.
On Wednesday, three adults were waiting for admission to psychiatric facilities; two were in emergency rooms, one was in jail.
Several years ago, the numbers were much higher. In 2017, the bottleneck amounted to 71 adults and 27 juveniles in emergency rooms on peak days, he said.
Norton said the transfer of juvenile patients to Hampstead Hospital was completed last month. That and a reconfiguration opened up at least 24 adult beds. And in the last several years, designated receiving facilities have opened at the Elliot Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital and Cypress Center in Manchester.
Meanwhile, Norton said people suffering mental illness are at higher risk for COVID-19 because many smoke and experience underlying health conditions. In emergency rooms, they are susceptible to coronavirus infections.