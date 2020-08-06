CONCORD – A sharp spike in unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic likely will require two increases in the state tax employers pay to prop up a trust fund that supports jobless benefits, state officials said.
Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers said the good news is many employers already have paid all of what they owe the state in unemployment taxes for 2020. Most unemployment taxes are paid in the first two quarters, Lavers said.
However, companies with layoffs in the third and fourth quarters will have to pay the surcharge, which takes effect in two steps, Lavers said.
Lavers said the pre-pandemic, $300-million surplus in the state's trust fund is expected to run out during the first three months of 2021.
At that point, the state will have to borrow from the federal government to keep paying benefits. The surcharge is required to pay back the money.
The first surcharge of .5% for the first quarter will be due on Nov. 1. The surcharge will rise another .5% for the fourth quarter, to 1%. That payment is due at the end of December.
The temporary reprieve for some firms ends Jan. 1, when companies must start paying the 1% surcharge on top of the base unemployment tax they pay each year.
Employers pay one of three tax rates, based on the company’s relative use of the unemployment fund.
The tax is levied on the first $14,000 of wages of any newly employed worker.
So when unemployment spiked in New Hampshire from 2.5% to a peak of 17.2% in April, most companies paid what they would owe in unemployment taxes for the year, Lavers said.
In response to COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu last March signed an executive order freezing unemployment tax rates.
But the surcharges are tied to a different law, created in response to the great recession of 2008-2010.
That was the last time New Hampshire had to borrow money from the federal government to pay unemployment benefits, a total of $140 million.
In response, lawmakers raised the amount of wages subject to the tax, created a new, higher tax rate for companies that chronically tap the unemployment fund and created these surcharges, which kick in once the trust fund falls below a certain amount.
Earlier this spring, the state forecast the trust fund would run out by the end of November.
“Our burn rate has been less than we thought it would have been because our unemployment rate has really improved," Lavers said. "At the peak we were looking at more than $14 million a week in unemployment benefits and now we’re down to more like $7 million a week.”
The delayed timing also helps New Hampshire, because states have two years from Jan. 1 of the year they borrow money to pay it back before all employers in that state start paying higher unemployment taxes to the federal government.
That means the deadline to repay Washington will be Jan. 1, 2023, rather than Jan. 1, 2022.
More than a dozen states already have begun tapping the federal unemployment trust fund as their own surpluses have dried up.
“Hopefully we will be one of the last states to begin to borrow from the federal government,” Lavers told the Economic Reopening Task Force Thursday.