CONCORD – The new speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives would get emergency powers to shift deadlines, combine bills and order virtual -- rather than in-person -- committee meetings to “thwart the spread of COVID-19,” according to rules that unanimously cleared a key panel Wednesday.
The successor to Speaker Dick Hinch, who died Dec. 9, will be selected next month.
The House Rules Committee broke down along party lines in refusing to recommend bans on consuming alcohol or carrying guns or to require training or oversight to prevent a hostile work environment, sexual harassment or unconscious bias at the State House.
The Republican-led group also rejected a requirement that all its members who attend sessions in person wear a protective face mask or face shield.
On Nov. 19, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order requiring everyone in the state to weak masks in public places indoors or outdoors.
During Organization Day outdoors at the University of New Hampshire ion Dec. 2, about 80 House Republican members sat in a separate section because they would not wear face coverings.
Another 130 newly elected House members, most of them Democrats, refused to attend out of concern for their health.
The absent members all took the oath of office during a virtual ceremony the following day.
Hinch, 71, R-Merrimack, studiously wore his mask at the UNH event, where he was unanimously elected to lead the 400-person body.
Hinch died eight days later, and an autopsy confirmed he had contracted COVID-19.
“Most people are not making a big fuss over masks. Unfortunately, it’s a small minority and unfortunately, they make up a large representative group in the New Hampshire House,” said Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, who proposed the mask rule.
Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said the Centers for Disease Control could drop its recommendation that everyone wear masks in public once vaccines are readily available.
“It’s just not ready... (it's) poorly thought out. I can’t vote for it in its current form,” Smith said.
Session details in flux
Acting House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said details are still being worked out for a planned Jan. 6 opening session of the House.
The working concept is to have a “drive-in”-style session, with legislators sitting in their cars in one of the parking lots on the UNH campus.
“The only promise I will make to you if I am the speaker, and all of you know I am running for it, is that I will make the absolute 100% commitment I will do nothing as speaker to endanger any person,” Packard said.
During a 4 1/2-hour meeting, the rules panel took up more than two dozen recommended changes.
Any endorsed proposals still must be approved by the entire House of Representatives next month.
The COVID-19 rule the committee embraced lets the speaker make changes to run the House more efficiently by holding public hearings at the same time, rather than separately, on similar bills.
This change would also permit committees to make recommendations on bills in person while the media and public could only attend those sessions online.
Since last April, the State House has been closed to the media and public.
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, offered 10 rules changes, all of which the GOP panel rejected, that would have given the next speaker broader powers to order a move to all-remote House sessions or a hybrid of in-person and virtual participation.
Packard said such steps were premature.
“We are trying to keep things as simple as possible,” said Packard, the odds-on favorite to succeed Hinch, though at least two other Republicans are said to be in the running.
Hinch’s third-in-command, House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, confirmed last weekend that she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
She took part in Wednesday’s meeting while lying down in her bedroom.
“I need a nap now,” quipped Rice after several colleagues offered their best wishes.
Gun ban debated
Rice weighed in during one of Wednesday's most vocal debates -- whether to reinstate a ban on firearms in the State House complex.
The new GOP majority stripped the ban, passed by Democrats when they regained control of the House in 2018, from the chamber's rules when they met at UNH.
“I am a full believer I should be able to protect myself no matter where I am at, especially in these highly political times when people are so angry, and I am not going to be a sitting duck,” Rice said.
Former House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said letting lawmakers carry guns makes the State House less safe.
“We also serve as a classroom, and I worry about those fourth-graders in the visitor’s gallery,” Shurtleff said.
“They should not be in an environment where anybody could be carrying a weapon including the person standing next to them in the Visitors Center. The New Hampshire House is not the place for firearms.”
Smith said she never thought a ban on alcohol consumption would be necessary until legislative staff found a few dozen empty beer cans in the rear of the UNH hockey rink where the House met in September.
Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said he later learned from colleagues that drinking took place other times at UNH, where three sessions were held in 2020.
“Never again will anybody disgrace us to think they can be drinking alcohol in the people's House where we are passing legislation for the benefit of the people that we serve,” Shurtleff said.
But House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said the UNH sessions were a special venue that left some legislators confused.
Some considered it like a “cafeteria or restaurant” setting, since they were eating lunch on the floor inside the UNH hockey rink, which is forbidden in Representatives Hall at the State House, Osborne said.
“This rule is unnecessary, and I think it is best for all of us to get through the times that we are in that we can let this thing go and go forward with the people's business,” Osborne said.
House speakers already have the power to punish troublesome members, said Packard, who has spent a decade in other House GOP leadership roles.
“I really believe the speaker has the ability to bring any person in and speak to them about something they find unsatisfactory. I don’t believe we have to keep putting these things into our rules,” Packard said.
All the proposals from minority House Democrats failed on 5-4 votes.