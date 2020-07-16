EPPING — Ryan’s Place is likely the most patriotic diner you’ll ever find, but the owners are struggling to keep their American dream alive after they were denied coronavirus relief money because of a $386 million mistake.
Owners Andrea Tierney and Mickey McDermot were baffled when they learned that their diner on Main Street wouldn’t qualify for a piece of the $400 million being awarded to thousands of small businesses in New Hampshire through the Main Street Relief Fund.
The grants are aimed at helping businesses like Ryan’s Place, which expects to suffer a $200,000 loss after it was forced to close from March 17 to June 14 due to the pandemic.
The diner was denied because Tierney and McDermot accidentally stuck a comma instead of a decimal point in the wrong place when they applied for the funds through the state’s online application.
The error has now created a financial nightmare for the 2-year-old restaurant named in memory of McDermot’s 26-year-old son — an Army specialist who died unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2013 at Fort Hood after falling ill.
The application required the business to indicate its 2019 revenue and estimate what it expected to gross in 2020.
Tierney and McDermot punched in $586,399 for 2019 and estimated $386,000 for 2020.
But there was one tiny problem that has caused one big headache. Instead of writing $386,000, they mistakenly wrote $386,000,000.00.
They didn’t notice that they used a comma in the wrong place to make the $386 million error until they received a letter from the state Department of Revenue Administration on June 19 informing them that they weren’t eligible for the help.
“Your business does not anticipate a loss of revenue from 2019 to 2020 due to COVID-19,” the letter said.
Tierney and McDermott were stunned, but didn’t understand why the state determined they wouldn’t see a loss this year until state Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood, got involved, took a closer look at their application, and pointed out the simple mistake.
“All over a decimal point. So here we sit, broken-hearted and broke. We’re going to hold on as long as we can,” Tierney said.
“But it’s going to be hard,” McDermot interjected as they took a break from work Thursday morning.
After receiving the denial, they immediately appealed, but that was also rejected.
In an email, the DRA said that it was “not able to consider appeals that would require us to recalculate the anticipated gross loss reported on your original final grant submission.”
Tierney and McDermot said they’ve called the state to try to get some help, but they got nowhere and were hung up on.
Their experience has frustrated them and Morgan, who said he is fighting to get them and other businesses facing obstacles some help.
“These ladies used their personal credit cards to get this business off the ground and maxed out three credit cards. They employ a whole bunch of people. They are the heart and soul of the Epping community now after only a couple of short years. They have become very successful and then COVID hit. They aren’t paying high-priced accountants. They’re doing this themselves. They are a Main Street small business. That is the entire point of what that CARES Act funding was supposed to be targeted for,” Morgan said.
He said the state needs to make sure businesses like Ryan’sPlace are getting the help they need and not saying, “Tough cookies. You put a comma instead of a decimal point there.”
“It’s just not right. It’s not fair,” he said.
Tierney and McDermot question how the applications are reviewed and why no one spotted what was clearly an error.
Carollynn Lear, assistant commissioner of the DRA, said there was nothing on an application that would tell the state that any of the figures that were included were incorrect.
“We certainly saw a lot of applications with large differences from one year and the other. We processed about 5,000 to 6,000 applications in about a week, so we certainly weren’t Googling each applicant to say, ‘OK, this applicant is too small to have reported that amount in their application,’” she said.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu’s office said there is potential for future rounds of business relief funds, including the Business Finance Authority’s Gap Fund. More information on the Gap Fund is expected to be released next week.
“In the initial application, businesses were required to enter their expected revenue twice to ensure that numbers were entered properly. Appeals submitted to the Department of Revenue Administration were reviewed on an individual basis and were required to adhere to federal compliance guidelines. Appeals to correct revenue submissions, made after the Main Street Relief Fund’s formula had been announced, were denied in order to prevent fraud and to ensure the State remained in-line with federal compliance guidelines,” the governor’s office said.
If one business was allowed to adjust its expected revenue, the office said it would have been necessary to allow every business to do the same to meet federal compliance guidelines, which would have effectively restarted the program’s application process.
“Additionally, allowing individual businesses to adjust their expected revenue estimate would have put New Hampshire at risk of violating federal compliance guidelines and could have jeopardized the state’s federal CARES Act funding allocated through the Main Street Relief Program,” the office said.