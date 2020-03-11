Epping’s middle and high schools closed Wednesday after officials believed a voter at the polls held in the middle school gymnasium was possibly exposed to someone with the coronavirus, but further investigation revealed that the person had the flu.
Epping Superintendent Valerie McKenney notified the school community of the closure after receiving a call from an Epping official around 4 a.m. Wednesday about the voter’s possible exposure.
According to McKenney, the voter told other voters during Tuesday’s election that he was “heading home to quarantine.”
Based on the information she had at the time, McKenney said she made the decision to close the two schools, which share a building.
McKenney spent the early part of Wednesday morning working with police, fire, school and town officials to review additional information.
During their review, McKenney said officials learned that the voter had come into contact with someone who has since been diagnosed with the flu and not the coronavirus.
The voter told officials that he has no symptoms of illness and cooperated with the town’s emergency management team.
“After meeting with police, fire, vice chair of the school board and members of the board of selectmen, we are confident that the decisions that were made early this morning were appropriate given the information available at the time. We are equally confident that no further health risks exist for our students and staff,” McKenney said in a statement to the school community.
Epping’s middle and high school students are expected to return to classes on Thursday.
Epping is one of many school districts weighing their options during the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, Newmarket schools were closed as a precaution after a school employee rode on a bus with a patient diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Students returned to classes on Wednesday.