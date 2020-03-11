Classes were canceled for Epping middle and high school students Wednesday after a voter who voted in Tuesday’s election held in the middle school gymnasium may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Epping Superintendent Valerie McKenney notified the school community of the closure after receiving a call at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about the voter’s possible exposure.
In a message, McKenney said the school’s custodial staff planned to clean and sanitize both buildings “from top to bottom.”
The two schools are located in the same building.
“I do not believe that anyone is at risk at this time. However, we need to take all precautions possible to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff,” McKenney said.
On Monday, Newmarket schools were closed as a precaution after a school employee rode on a bus with a patient diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Students returned to classes on Wednesday.