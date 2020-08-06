Epping town officials are making plans for the Sept. 8 primary and the possibility of asking voters to wear face masks has already become a hot topic.
Town Clerk Erika Robinson raised the issue with selectmen at a meeting Monday as the town waits for guidance from the state on how to handle certain safety precautions when Election Day arrives.
Robinson said her biggest concern will be the number of people allowed in the middle school gymnasium — the town’s polling location — at one time.
While absentee ballots are one option to limit the crowd, Robinson and selectmen are trying to figure out what to do about voters who may refuse to wear masks into the school despite the recommendation from federal and state public health officials who insist they help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Robinson has suggested the possibility of temperature checks for voters who refuse to wear a mask.
Selectman Joe Trombley said he “didn’t care” about other opinions on masks.
“In this case you’re going into our school where our children go for our voting and if it’s in our school, my opinion is I don’t care what your opinion is. I want to see that we are protecting our children in that building and that is really what it boils down to,” he said.
Trombley said he realizes that there could be legal issues associated with a mask mandate for voting.
Selectman Adam Munguia, the board’s chairman, strongly encouraged absentee voting for anyone who insists on not wearing a mask to the polls.
He said a “normal human being with any conscience would just wear a mask.”
Munguia said he feels the majority of voters will have a “brain in their head” and will wear a mask, vote, and leave. He described the voters who don’t wear masks as “3% of the knuckleheads.”
Trombley and Selectman Cody Belanger suggested the possibility of a satellite location at the town hall or the town library for voters who don’t want to wear a mask, but Robinson was concerned about the idea because she said the ballots used at the polls can’t leave her possession.
While no decisions about precautions were made, Town Administrator Gregory Dodge made one thing clear.
“Every voter who wants to vote will vote. I am confident of that. … We’re not going to suppress anybody’s vote, guaranteed,” he said.