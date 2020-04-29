Epping selectmen have voted to cancel this year’s Memorial Day parade, but they’re hoping to find other ways to remember fallen veterans.
The decision was made at a virtual board meeting Monday night in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced communities and organizations to scrap or postpone large gatherings.
“I think we’re 100% correct in not having one this year; however, that does not mean that we do not appreciate our veterans nor do we dishonor our fallen,” Selectman Robert Jordan said.
The parade was planned for May 25 and is traditionally followed by a cookout at American Legion Post 51.
Selectmen Chairman Adam Munguia said he spoke with the Legion and was told their event would be canceled as well, but veterans are still planning brief wreath-laying ceremonies, including one at the DAR Memorial Park downtown.
Munguia said he planned to attend and would record it to post on Facebook, but Selectman Joe Trombley suggested airing it on the local public access channel and including a reading of the names of Epping veterans.
Trombley said he wants to recognize Memorial Day in a way that “doesn’t completely just shut it all down.”
“I don’t love the idea of that because of what Memorial Day stands for, but at the same time I also don’t want to put us in a situation where there’s a (large) public gathering either,” he said, adding that he’s trying to brainstorm other ideas to mark the day.
While the parade is off, Munguia it’s possible that it could be held at a later date. He also suggested holding a fireworks display at some point.
Before the unanimous vote to cancel the parade, Selectman Michael Yergeau questioned if it might be possible to wait a little longer before deciding.
“Obviously it’s a fluid situation and I would hate to cancel if it is a possibility down the road,” he said.
But Town Administrator Gregory Dodge said canceling made sense because inviting the public to gather isn’t advisable. He pointed out that several fairs this summer have already canceled.
“They’re three to four months out and they’re already canceling,” he said.