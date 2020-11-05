The owner of an Epping restaurant who closed down because he refused to require workers to wear face masks plans to have a breakfast “get-together” for friends of the business this weekend, but insists that he’s not trying to quietly reopen.
A post on Roselynn Homemade Ice Cream’s Facebook page announced that a “breakfast social” is planned for Saturday and Sunday mornings.
“Come on in and see old friends and catch up on happenings,” the post said.
Bodge doesn’t plan to charge for the food, and since it’s a small social gathering, masks will be optional.
“The state says you’re allowed to have social get-togethers as long as it’s not more than 50 people. Well we’re having a social get-together. We’re not charging anybody. We’re socially getting together,” he said Thursday.
While there’s no charge for the breakfast food, Bodge will have breads, muffins and cookies available for purchase.
The restaurant, which offers ice cream but also serves breakfast and lunch, made headlines last month after Bodge decided to close down rather than abide by a state mask mandate for restaurant employees in direct contact with customers.
His decision came after someone complained about the lack of masks at the restaurant located at 153 Exeter Road, where a message was placed on its sign that read, “What happened to Live Free or Die?”
“I’ve had a lot of support. I’ve had five death threats. I’ve had hate, but 95% have supported us,” he said.
According to Bodge, most of his handful of workers are family and for some, wearing a mask is difficult for health reasons.
He said his employees were unanimous in their support for the restaurant’s closure over the mask mandate.
Bodge doesn’t plan to reopen until the mandate is lifted, but he said many of his regular customers miss stopping by. Next weekend he plans to host a craft fair.
“I’ve missed socializing with people and standing at my grill. That’s honestly why we originally opened this place,” he said.