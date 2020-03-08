Some Epping High School students planning a trip to Europe during April vacation could lose the nearly $3,500 they paid if the school cancels due to the coronavirus because they didn’t buy a travel protection plan.
SNHU in Manchester has also called students home.
Four students at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine have been added to the growin…
Students and teachers are using video calls and Google Classroom.
Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow and Winnacunnet High School in Hampton issued letters advising of their efforts to prevent the potential spread of the illness in school.
Kearsarge Regional High students returning from Europe asked to stay home for week over coronavirus fears
NEW LONDON — The superintendent of the Kearsarge Regional School District has asked a group …
River Valley Community College cancelled all day and evening classes at its Claremont, Keene…
The financial fears were a topic of discussion at Thursday night’s Epping School Board meeting as school officials begin to weigh the potential impact of a canceled trip, which runs from April 24 to May 2.
While Prometour, the tour company, will offer a full refund to all travelers if it decides to cancel the trip to France, Italy and Spain, that won’t be the case if the school calls it off in an effort to protect the students, according to school officials.
Six of the 23 students planning to travel didn’t purchase the $40 insurance plan when the school booked the trip, which cost $3,495 per person.
Tyler Nekton, the school’s digital learning specialist, helped organize the trip and told the board that those with insurance would receive a 75% refund if the school canceled up to 72 hours before departure.
Students without insurance could get a 50% refund if they back out by March 10, officials said. They would receive no refund if they cancel after that date.
“We reached out to the company and asked them about canceling for fear of coronavirus and ... they said we do not refund for fear of any sort of infection,” said Nekton, who is one of three school employees taking the trip.
French teacher Jennifer Jacoby, who is also going on the trip, said her biggest concern right now is protecting the investment made by the uninsured students.
“They’re going to have to decide, I guess, how much of a risk they’re going to take to ride it out,” she said.
With the trip still several weeks away and too much uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak, the school board held off on making any decisions just yet. It plans to discuss the situation further in early April.
One option could involve changing the itinerary to avoid Italy, where nearly 200 people have reportedly died from the virus. However, Nekton said the tour company told the school that there could be additional costs for itinerary changes, which he felt was “crazy.”
School board member Dave Mylott has a child planning to go on the trip.
“It does have to come to a point that any business is going to say, ‘We can’t do this. We can’t take a bunch of kids and bring them somewhere where it’s hazardous and someone’s going to get sick or die and it’s going to be on us.’ I mean, business is business, but they’re still people and at some point they’re going to draw a line and do something,” he said.
Parent Nicole Higginbottom urged the board to cancel the trip after expressing concerns about the students going and then possibly being quarantined.
“I as a parent would really like to see the trip postponed. I know that’s a huge undertaking,” she said.
Meanwhile, Susan Gualtieri, assistant principal of Epping Middle School, also met with the board to provide an update on an eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., from March 31 to April 3.
She said there are 46 students and eight adults taking the EF Educational Tours trip, which cost about $1,000 each. Only two people got insurance, she said.
No money would be refunded if the school canceled. If the company cancels due to new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gualtieri said EF Educational Tours would allow the school to change the date of the trip, change itinerary or get travel vouchers.
“As of right now, based on what’s happened, the trip is going on as planned,” she said.