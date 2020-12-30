Epping Town hall remains closed after COVID-19 outbreak

Epping Town Hall will remain closed to the public until Jan. 11 after six employees and a selectman tested positive for COVID-19.
Town Administrator Gregory Dodge said he was among those infected, but he has since recovered and returned to work this week.
“I had mild symptoms. Loss of taste and smell, a little congestion, dry cough and headache. It never affected my lungs at all. I was fortunate,” the 63-year-old Dodge said.
None of those infected were hospitalized, but he said the virus impacted some worse than others.
Dodge said the selectman who was diagnosed is now out of quarantine and all employees are expected to be back to work by the end of next week.
In one case, an employee who tested positive recovered, but had to be quarantined again after his wife later tested positive.
With the town hall closed, the public is being encouraged to use a drop box for motor vehicle registrations, property tax payments, water and sewer payments, and other town services.
Meanwhile, selectmen have returned to virtual board meetings via Zoom after spending recent months holding them in person at the town hall.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the board approved new policies to address compensation for town employees who become infected with COVID-19 and must quarantine for 10 days.
Under the policy, employees who accrue earned/sick time must use that time when they’re unable to work because of illness, but if it’s determined to be related to COVID-19 and it is “reasonably assured that the virus was not due to carelessness and/or negligence” the town may give them additional time in accordance with state mandates.
The board also addressed employees who travel during the pandemic. According to the policy, employees must use their earned time if they choose to travel outside of New England for reasons that aren’t work-related and then are forced to quarantine as a result of that travel.
Selectman Robert Jordan stressed that the town has the money to cover the quarantine periods for employees.
“We do budget for our employees for 52 weeks," Jordan said. "The money is there. It’s not like it’s going to cost us overtime or extra money to cover them, technically, unless we’re hiring someone to replace that person, then it’s costing us money.”
Selectman Michael Yergeau said it was an “awful situation all around” and reminded the board that others who work in the private sector might not be so lucky.
“They don’t have other safety nets that could have potentially helped them and it just puts them further behind. While we do budget for people like that, people in other instances don’t have that because their pay is based on the production that they do, not necessarily the salary that the town budgets for,” he said.