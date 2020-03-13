Several school districts across the state have decided to shut their doors temporarily because of coronavirus concerns, with some resorting to distance learning.
Nashua and Bedford announced Friday that schools be closed for at least one week starting Monday.
“Our kids are our precious gems,” said Nashua Superintendent Jahmal Mosley, in explanation for the closure.
“The district does not have the capacity to do online learning,” he said, which he described as unfortunate. “Our public schools need more support.”
The Nashua school board voted unanimously during an emergency meeting.
Staff will be placed on paid leave, and essential personnel — as determined by the superintendent — could be asked to report to schools next week, if warranted.
In Bedford, Superintendent Mike Fournier said schools will be closed for one week starting on Monday. Remote learning will begin on Tuesday.
He stressed that no COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district.
“All school personnel will be at school (Monday) to prepare for remote learning,” Fournier said in his statement. “Decisions about extending remote learning will be made on a weekly basis thereafter.”
In a message to students, Bedford High School Principal Bob Jozokos stressed that though school buildings will not be open, school will still take place using Google Classroom, with attendance, assignments and assessments as usual. Alternatives are in the works for students who do not have access to Google Classroom at home, he said.
“I am asking that you be patient during a time when there is uncertainty. I’m also asking that you still give your best effort and focus on your daily schoolwork,” Jozokos told students.
As a precaution, all schools and district offices in School Administrative Unit 16 are closing for at least the next two weeks, beginning Monday. Affected districts include Brentwood, East Kingston, Exeter, Kensington, Newfields and Stratham.
According to SAU 16 Superintendent David Ryan, the decision to cancel classes was made after consulting with school leaders, community health partners Exeter Hospital and Core Physicians, and monitoring information from state public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We believe that by proactively closing our schools, it will assist the public health agencies and healthcare professionals by slowing the spread of the virus,” Ryan said in a message to the school community. “We also believe in the research and science of social distancing and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as school closures as available data demonstrate a high level of effectiveness.
“We believe it is our ethical responsibility to assist our local and state public health officials with their mission,” he said.
In a letter to school leaders, New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said decisions to close educational buildings will vary by district.
“The determination to disrupt your educational system is of course a difficult one and we all play a role. Public health may order such an action. If I felt it was necessary statewide, I would act. More likely, however, it will be a community by community determination,” Edelblut said.
Some schools in New Hampshire have opted to hold professional development days to build their capacity for remote instruction, and some have scheduled remote instruction days to test these capabilities with students, he explained.
“I think that people are super anxious, and rightfully so, because I think that the information that we’re getting from government agencies is either inconsistent or very soft-peddling of issues and I think people are getting worried,” said Oyster River Cooperative School District Superintendent James Morse.
Morse said that from the perspective of a superintendent, not having proper and consistent guidance from state and federal officials has not helped students’ and parents’ fears.
Union Leader Correspondents Kimberley Haas and Jason Schreiber contributed to this report.