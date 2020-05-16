The owner of Pop of Color, a home decor and gift shop on Elm Street in Manchester, paid close attention to the state’s guidelines and took notes from other stores in preparing to reopen last week.
The store had been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chelsea Stoddard added plexiglass dividers at the cash register and hand sanitizer stations. The hours are reduced from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“We wear masks when people are in the store,” she said last Friday. The store previously offered limited curbside service and sold products online while closed.
“We don’t let a ton of people in the store at once,” Stoddard said.
Last week, several “essential business” executives and owners offered tips for retail stores that are just beginning to reopen. Some stores have chosen to remain closed.
The key is to make sure both staff and customers feel safe, said Jim Hamilton, vice president of retail operations for Hannaford Supermarkets. The company must promote social distancing while demand is at an “all time high,” he said.
“When we have something like this come about, clearly you need to become an expert on how to handle and address some of the things that come up,” he said.
Some of the changes included plexiglass dividers, making aisles one-way, requiring masks, robust cleaning and limiting the number of people in the store at one time. Other grocery and big box stores have made similar changes.
“We’ve had to learn a lot along the way,” Hamilton said.
Businesses should be open to change and learn from other businesses as different guidance comes out from federal and state officials, he said.
“Communication is the most important thing and ensuring everyone on your staff is educated on safety and what standards are being changed,” Hamilton said. The same is true with educating customers.
Like Hannaford, Queen City Ace Paint and Hardware at East Side Plaza in Manchester has remained open. Owner Charlie Katis hung clear shower curtains at the registers to protect against transmission of the virus.
“My only advice to everyone is just be diligent about the cleaning, as I tell people I just try to do my best every day. I try to stay safe and keep my employees safe,” he said. “Try to be as normal as possible. Customers always ask, ‘Can I come into the store?’ I tell them as long as they feel comfortable. We are doing everything within our powers to make the store clean and sanitized.”
The store also offers curbside pickup and delivery.
“I’ve had many people come and say, ‘You know what? I just had to get out of the house,’” Katis said. “I just wanted to come in and walk around the store and just have some normalcy. They’ve been cooped up in the house for weeks.”
The store has seen a boost in paint and gardening sales.
Stoddard said it’s been a slow start at Pop of Color since reopening on Tuesday.
“It’s pretty quiet downtown. I think a lot of the businesses downtown are still working remotely,” she said. “Some of our regular customers have started coming back. If you’re not working down here, it is a destination.”
Masks are not required for Pop of Color customers, but “are greatly appreciated.” Pop of Color still continues to offer curbside pickup.
Many people are buying a lot of home products to make their homes more cozy, like candles and plants, Stoddard said.
“A lot of people just come in to lift their spirits on a normal basis and walk around,” she said. “We received a lot of emails from people who just missed coming in.”