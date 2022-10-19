CONCORD — A trio of Republican executive councilors for the third time blocked approval of a sex education grant for Manchester and Sullivan County youth they all had endorsed in previous years.
Councilors David Wheeler of Milford, Joe Kenney of Wakefield and Ted Gatsas of Manchester refused Wednesday to take off the table the $682,000 grants for Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont to provide this program.
Youths up to age 19 at a higher risk of pregnancy and at risk of sexually-transmitted diseases are the target population, including those in foster care, girls who have been pregnant before or victims of sexual trafficking, state officials said.
The grants would serve more than 1,000 youths over the next three years and officials at both providers said this instruction would end without council approval.
The “evidence-based” program helped lower teen pregnancy rates in both areas but they still remain among the highest in the state, said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Parental consent is required for youths to take part and youths must bring information back to parents, Shibinette added.
An exasperated Gov. Chris Sununu repeatedly asked the councilors what more information they needed to support the grants New Hampshire has offered for a decade with council approval.
“We are hearing the curriculum is absolutely not different. What is the holdup now?” Sununu asked.
Kenney said a growing “national parental rights movement” has many parents questioning what their children are being taught.
“I would like to see our own Department of Education take a look at that curriculum,” Kenney said.
The councilors saw the high-school curriculum and asked Wednesday for materials used for students in middle school.
During an interview, Wheeler said he was unaware until reviewing this latest grant request that Planned Parenthood of Massachusetts had designed the curriculum known as Get Real.
Curriculum remains a private document
State health officials have declined to release the curriculum, citing proprietary reasons, but allowed the councilors to review it privately.
Wheeler said the program encourages abstinence from sexual intercourse, but it does not address other sexual contact between minors.
“I don’t think that is acceptable for many parents,” Wheeler said.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said New Hampshire has one of the lowest teen pregnancy rates in the country because of these programs.
When most schooling went online during the pandemic the rates of sexually transmitted diseases went up, she noted.
“We have to go with the science. This has been proven to work effectively,” Warmington said.
Gatsas said he wants to see the parental consent form.
“Just what are parents being told before they agree to this instruction?” Gatsas asked rhetorically.
Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, has joined with Warmington to support a vote on this contract.
In 2009, Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley became the first gay person in the nation to lead the group of state party chairs.
Buckley said Sununu hasn’t worked hard enough to turn the tide at the council table.
“With Sununu it is always political theater. I just don’t buy his faux protestations. His act is tiring,” Buckley said.
A group of program supporters from Granite State Progress and 603 Equality held a friendly protest outside the State House prior to the vote.
Linds Jakows, a co-founder of 603 Equality, came out as gay to a teacher and a few friends at her Arizona high school for fear her father would find out and not approve. He later looked on her social media accounts and found out her sexual identity.
“All students need a safe place to have these conversations and that’s what programs like this provide,” said Jakows.
Officials with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England charged a political motive since for 15 months this council has rejected family planning grants for PPNNE and two other providers because they operate abortion clinics in the state.
“This is short-sighted, politically motivated, and jeopardizes the ability of New Hampshire’s most vulnerable young people to get the critical information and support they need to form healthy relationships, avoid sexually transmitted infections, prevent unintended pregnancy, and parent effectively,” said Liz Canada, advocacy manager for the group’s New Hampshire Action Fund.
Cornerstone, a socially-conservative abortion group, has vigorously lobbied the councilors to reject these grants.
“We object to our tax dollars being used to promote pornography addiction and promulgate gender ideology,” Executive Director Shannon McGinley said in a statement after the vote.