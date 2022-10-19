Sex ed grant again stalls before council
Buy Now

Activists with Granite State Progress, 603 Equality and other groups protest outside State House in support of sex education grants for Manchester and Sullivan County teens. For the third straight meeting, the Republican-led Executive Council refused to vote on the matter. 

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A trio of Republican executive councilors for the third time blocked approval of a sex education grant for Manchester and Sullivan County youth they all had endorsed in previous years.

Councilors David Wheeler of Milford, Joe Kenney of Wakefield and Ted Gatsas of Manchester refused Wednesday to take off the table the $682,000 grants for Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont to provide this program.