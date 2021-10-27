Exec Council approves vaccine grant

CONCORD — Business as usual and much less drama returned to the Executive Council Wednesday.
The five-person council unanimously approved a $4.7 million in federal immunization grants two weeks after it had rejected a $27 million request over concerns with the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
On Oct. 13, the council had voted, 4-1, to reject the grant after more than 200 protesters turned out to oppose the vaccine mandate. State Police arrested nine protesters at that meeting in the auditorium of the Police Standards and Training Council.
The council met Wednesday in the auditorium at the Department of Environmental Services in Concord; there were no protesters visible outside the meeting.
This grant came from the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress approved and will be used to deliver vaccine to children once the Biden administration approves the shots for children, 5-11 years old. The grant can also be used to deliver boosters and other COVID-19 vaccines for adults at community health care centers.
The larger grant the council rejected was from the federal Centers for Disease Control.
“This is going to bolster their effort in the rural areas,” said Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, who had opposed the larger grant.
Republican councilors okayed the smaller grant because it did not contain legal language they feared could force the state to enforce the President’s proposal that will require up to 100 million Americans to get the shot or be regularly tested for the coronavirus.
Both Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella had said the bigger grant didn’t have any strings attached.
Sununu said in the coming weeks he will ask the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee to approve another $7 million in federal grants for immunizations.
Could be delays getting shots
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said it’s likely the earlier vote against the larger grant means there could be delays in getting COVID-19 appointments for children or adults.
Shibinette also said using the ARPA grant for this purpose means the grant can’t be used for other “flexible” programs. New Hampshire has used ARPA grants for a variety of uses including work force recruitment, long term care grants and supports for the unemployed.
Sununu again vowed on Wednesday to join a multistate lawsuit against the federal vaccine mandate once Biden approves it.
AG Formella said as yet the Biden administration has not tried to compel a state agency health care program to comply with this mandate in order to continue receiving federal Medicaid or Medicare dollars.
“We are planning to push back on that if that happens,” Formella said. “To this point, they haven’t been that aggressive.”
Kenney said some health care centers will lose significant numbers of workers if they impose their own vaccine mandates.
Shibinette said she remained concerned that many future grants from CMS and other Biden administration agencies will contain the same language the council and fiscal panels had rejected.
"Are we going to continue to reject those funds?" Shibinette asked rhetorically. "If we do that, we are talking tens of millions of dollars that should have been spent for these purposes."