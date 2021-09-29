MANCHESTER — A raucous protest from anti-COVID-19 vaccine activists prompted Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council to abruptly cancel its meeting Wednesday morning where it was to vote on whether to accept $27 million in federal immunization grants.
A few hundred opponents to vaccine mandates and an immunization registry came to pack a conference room where the council met at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
The crowd became so big the local fire marshal closed the event to additional attendees at 8:30 a.m., 90 minutes before the meeting was to start.
During an earlier breakfast meeting, several protesters repeatedly shouted at Sununu and the council, taunting them with comments such as "We know where you live.” and “We can shut down the vote.”
After that breakfast session, Sununu and the councilors huddled behind closed doors to consider whether to go forward.
By then, the event had a heavy law enforcement presence including state troopers, local police, county sheriff staff and campus security.
Forty minutes after the meeting was supposed to start, Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, said it was canceled.
“The state employees are fearful of this meeting and have left; therefore, this meeting is canceled,” Wheeler said.
Sununu did not come back into the tense room for that announcement, but soon after said he made the call.
“I will not put members of the Executive Council or state agencies in harms way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
Some activists wanted the council to vote
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said Sununu and the council chose the only prudent course.
“People were fearful, our top priority has to be to assure folks that they are safe,” Quinn said.
Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper, a former House speaker, said he thought the decision was unfortunate but necessary.
“I think it was a shame that a few loud protesters shut down the process,” Jasper said.
J.R. Hoell is secretary treasurer of Rebuild NH, one of the leading groups opposed to many restrictions Sununu imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“I absolutely would have preferred the vote on the contracts today. Activism takes all forms and sometimes a few people can get too loud, but so many people in this state are dead set against being tracked on a vaccination database,” Hoell said.
He stressed the overwhelming majority of citizen activists chanted outside the building, but were respectful of the process inside.
Last Sept. 15, the council had voted, 4-1, to table the two federal contracts that not only would pay for the COVID-19 response, but also would maintain and staff the state’s new Immunization Registry.
Wheeler said he opposed those contracts because the registry requires families to “opt out” of being included on the database; Wheeler wanted it to require the state to get a family’s permission to “opt in” on the registry.
Last year, the council approved a contract that made New Hampshire the last state in the nation to create a registry.
Many of the protesters had attended an earlier a State House rally where they shouted down House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, who convened the event to lead opposition to the Biden vaccine mandate.
The activists were angry that Sununu and legislators hadn't done enough to block Biden's actions.
Packard is sponsoring 2022 legislation that would prevent state and local officials from enforcing the Biden vaccine requirements.
Sununu said once Biden's executive order becomes public, New Hampshire will join a lawsuit to try and block it in court.