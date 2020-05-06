CONCORD – The Executive Council registered a bipartisan protest with Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday by blocking money to fund state government over not having a greater say in how millions will be spent to combat COVID-19.
In a highly unusual move, the council voted 4-1 to table the request of State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle to spend $950 million for all functions of state government during the month of June.
This spending warrant is usually a pro forma item that receives no debate or scrutiny. But Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, a Democratic candidate for governor, led the effort.
He said Sununu failed to give the council enough background information about COVID-19 grant programs such as those who applied to get some of $50 million in no-interest loans for health care providers.
“The council and the public deserve far better explanations than the unprepared governor and department heads were able to provide today. Twenty percent of the $950 million warrant article are completely undefined contingency funds,” Volinsky said.
“More than ever, in this pandemic, working people should be able to expect a forthcoming explanation from their governor about where their taxpayer dollars are put to use,” he said. “We’re all facing uncertainty together, and the best remedy for uncertainty is sharing more information, not less.”
Republican joins protest
Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, joined the three Democrats on the council to block passage of the treasurer’s warrant. Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, was the lone opponent to tabling this item.
After the meeting, Sununu said he’ll try to provide more information to the council in time for it to approve this spending item at its next meeting May 20.
“They wanted to look at it for a couple of weeks, which is fine,” Sununu said. “They weren’t very specific about what they were looking for but we will give them what they need. I assume they will approve it when we take this up again since nobody wants a shutdown of state government.”
Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, said Sununu was going beyond those powers that a 2002 law gives the governor during an emergency. “It is way too much power for one elected official to make these momentous decisions,” she asserted.
Won’t slow response
Pignatelli denied that satisfying the council to win its approval would slow down the process.
“No one is trying to delay the process in getting this money to where it is needed, but we are elected,” she said. “I think you should want our input; we are representatives of the people just as you are.”
Sununu said he’s made sure all activities in response to this pandemic have been open.
“The transparency here is unprecedented in terms of what we are doing. We are allowing everyone to have input in the process,” Sununu said.
But Pignatelli disagreed.
“Although we talk about it being transparent, and I know you like that word, I don’t think that is what we are doing. The documents you provided are almost meaningless,” she argued.
Sununu had given the council “informational items” not up for a vote that spelled out how more than $100 million in federal CARES Act money would be spent on state and local efforts to contain spread of the virus.
Democratic legislative leaders last month sued Sununu, maintaining their Legislative Fiscal Committee had to give approval to any of Sununu’s spending decisions. A Superior Court judge dismissed the suit but legislative lawyers late last week asked the jurist to reconsider that ruling.