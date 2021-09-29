A raucous protest by anti-vaccine activists prompted Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council to abruptly cancel a meeting at which a vote on accepting $27 million in federal immunization grants was to be taken.
A few hundred opponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and an immunization registry packed the meeting hall at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College on Wednesday morning.
The crowd grew so big the local fire marshal closed the meeting to additional attendees at 8:30 a.m., 90 minutes before it was to start.
During an earlier breakfast meeting, several protesters repeatedly shouted at Sununu and the council, taunting them with comments such as “We know where you live” and “We can shut down the vote.”
Sununu tried without success to restore order.
“You can’t disrupt the meeting,” Sununu said at one point.
After the breakfast session, Sununu and the councilors huddled behind closed doors to consider whether to go forward. By then, the event had a heavy law enforcement presence, including state troopers, local police, county sheriff staff and campus security.
Forty minutes after the meeting was supposed to start, Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, said it was canceled.
“The state employees are fearful of this meeting and have left. Therefore, this meeting is canceled,” Wheeler said.
Sununu did not come back into the room for that announcement.
“I will not put members of the Executive Council or state agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
After the announcement, one anti-vaccine activist shouted, “Mission accomplished.”
A short time later, Sununu and the executive councilors quietly left by a back door.
Question on federal orders
“We are getting to the point for many people where it’s get the jab or lose your job,” Wheeler said. “People are getting very angry about that, and I don’t blame them. At the same time, you have to be respectful.”
Wheeler said he objected to contract language that would commit New Hampshire to “assist the United States government in the implementation and enforcement of federal orders related to quarantine and isolation.”
He read that to mean that by taking the federal money, New Hampshire officials would have to enforce any future vaccine mandates from the Biden administration.
Sununu said those fears aren’t well-grounded, calling it “boilerplate language” and the state can still make its own decisions regarding vaccines.
“It’s incredibly vague ... it really doesn’t hold water and doesn’t infringe on state sovereignty,” Sununu said.
Attorney General John Formella is putting together a written opinion to assure councilors the language doesn’t bind state actions, Sununu said.
The same language was in the state’s acceptance of the American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which also advised states they couldn’t take the federal COVID-19 dollars and then cut state taxes.
“We told the federal government to pound sand,” said Sununu, noting the state budget he signed cut state taxes on businesses, the sale of restaurant meals and hotel rooms, and interest and dividends.
Sununu admitted he didn’t know how the GOP-led council ultimately will vote on the contracts.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, described the protest as “insurrectionist behavior” that was “not only disruptive; it is dangerous.”
“I will not be intimidated by the un-American conduct we saw today. This mob and the people inciting them must stop. Every Granite Stater who believes in democracy needs to speak out against these attacks,” Warmington said.
Just before the meeting was canceled, Kelley Potenza, an anti-vaccine activist, urged the crowd to calm down and let the council take action.
“We want them to come out and vote,” Potenza said, calling out the loud protesters to quiet down.
One of the loudest was Frank Staples, a leader of Absolute Defiance, the group involved in protests outside Sununu’s Newfields home, which resulted in several arrests in December.
“We’re not going away,” Staples shouted at law enforcement officers after the canceled meeting.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy blamed Sununu and GOP legislative leaders for creating this toxic scene.
“It is long past time that the Republican leadership of this state stop coddling extremists who continue spreading misinformation and threatening the lives of our state employees to score political points,” Soucy said.
State Rep. Cody Belanger, R-Epping, said there were plenty of loud protests last year by Trump critics on the left.
“Right, I forgot that riots, thievery, & looting never happen when Democrats are in the majority,” Belanger said on social media.
NH last to get registry
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said Sununu and the council chose the only prudent course.
“People were fearful. Our top priority has to be to assure folks that they are safe,” Quinn said.
Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper, a former House speaker, said he thought the decision was unfortunate but necessary.
“I think it was a shame that a few loud protesters shut down the process,” Jasper said.Rebuild NH is one of the leading groups opposed to many restrictions Sununu imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.
“There are thousands of New Hampshire citizens who are angry and hurt because they are losing their jobs,” Andrew J. Manuse, chairman of RebuildNH, said in a statement Wednesday evening. “We want to be a vehicle for them to express themselves peacefully and civilly in order to restore the people’s liberty in New Hampshire. Admittedly, we poorly articulated our intentions for this meeting, and will attempt to communicate better going forward.”
Earlier, J.R. Hoell, the group’s secretary treasurer, said: “Activism takes all forms, and sometimes a few people can get too loud, but so many people in this state are dead set against being tracked on a vaccination database.”
On Sept. 15, the council voted 4-1 to table the two federal contracts, which not only would pay for the COVID-19 response but also would maintain and staff the state’s new immunization registry.
Wheeler said he opposed the contracts because the registry requires families to “opt out” of being included on the database. Wheeler wanted the state to get a family’s permission to “opt in” to the registry.
Last year, the council approved a contract that made New Hampshire the last state in the nation to create a registry.
Many of the protesters had attended a Sept. 14 State House rally, at which they shouted down House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, who convened the event to lead opposition to the Biden vaccine mandate. The activists were angry that Sununu and legislators hadn’t done enough to block Biden’s actions.
Packard is sponsoring 2022 legislation that would prevent state and local officials from enforcing the Biden vaccine requirements.
Sununu said once Biden’s executive order becomes public, New Hampshire will join a lawsuit to try to block it in court.