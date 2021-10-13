CONCORD – With more than 100 anti-vaccine mandate protesters looking on after a few were physically removed, the state Executive Council turned down two contracts to accept $27 million in federal money to continue administering state oversight of the COVID-19 vaccine and other immunizations throughout New Hampshire.
The 4-1 vote came after an hour debate as all Republican councilors voted against the request while the lone Democrat, Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, supported it.
"The vote showed a reckless disregard for the lives we are losing while they turn away the tools our state needs to fight and win this battle against COVID," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement after the vote.
Sununu moved the council meeting to the Police Standards and Training Council auditorium after loud protesters had caused a cancelation the last time the council met Sept. 29 in the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
Prior to the vote, Sununu had repeatedly urged GOP councilors to have a change of heart.
“We would be the only state in the country to reject these dollars," Sununu said.
After Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said he opposed the grants because of "reservations" about some healthcare providers requiring employees to get vaccinated, Sununu pushed back.
"You want the government to tell the employers who can hire and fire. That isn't socialism; that is completely un-American sir," Sununu said.
About two dozen state troopers were inside the auditorium to maintain order.
Attorney General John Formella advised the council that taking this money didn’t commit the state to any future federal mandates; the Biden administration has yet to make public its proposal to have the Occupational Safety and Health Administration carry out its new mandate.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and GOP members of the fiscal panel have raised other concerns about the grants, including the hiring of 13 full-time temporary state workers to carry out the goals of the grant.
During a protest outside the auditorium, organizer and Loudon nurse Terese Grinnell urged her colleagues not to shout loudly during the meeting even if the council approved the grants.
“We’re going to stand up. We will link arms, and then we are going to leave silently,” Grinnell said. “I have a lot of hope today. Let’s pray. God is in control no matter the outcome.”
Prior to this final vote, the protestors turned their backs and stood in silent protest as the council debated whether to accept $13 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants for a private vendor to create more mobile clinic sites to assist in the delivery of booster shots and vaccinate younger residents should the Biden administration approve vaccines for those under 12 years old.
Council approved FEMA vaccine grants
The council approved taking the FEMA money.
At the outset of the meeting, Sununu had admonished protesters when they loudly shouted while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
“That kind of outburst is not going to be tolerated,” Sununu said.
After an hour after several individuals occasionally yelled their disapproval, a female state trooper warned the crowd, “If there are any more outbursts, you will be removed and arrested for disorderly conduct.”
About 15 minutes later, a male protestor declared, “Shut the expletive down” and state troopers escorted him out of the building. When a young female protester who was also speaking loudly and refused to stand up, troopers dragged and then carried her out of the auditorium.
Another male protester began shouting after Sununu said state government should not interfere with the right of any owner of a private business to require vaccination of its employees.
"There are already people losing their jobs. It is already happening. You are lying up there," shouted the protester at Sununu before he was escorted out.
Following the vote, the protesters quietly filed out after some of them yelled, "Thank you" to the council.