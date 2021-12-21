CONCORD — The Executive Council Wednesday is scheduled to consider the Sununu administration’s blueprint to use $55 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand testing, create more vaccination sites and add more temporary staff in response to record hospitalizations and rising viral cases.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette proposed that the state target $3.7 million to the New Hampshire Medical Society to make vaccines more accessible among health care providers for up to the next five years.
Meanwhile, the state is in the midst of what Gov. Chris Sununu called a predictable winter surge of COVID-19.
The details of this strategy underscore Sununu’s central theme that Americans will probably have to deal with this virus for some time.
Sununu praised President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday that the federal government would be sending 500 million free at-home tests to states.
“New Hampshire was the first state in the country to offer at-home tests delivered for free statewide and today’s announcement by the White House to scale up this successful at-home testing effort to the other 49 states is critical to managing this pandemic,” Sununu said in a statement.
Sununu said he was pressing the administration to approve sending a third federal team to the state to fight COVID-19, this one to administer monoclonal antibodies, a therapy seen as critical in preventing hospitalizations for those who test positive for the virus.
“The state will continue to work with our federal partners to push for as many resources as needed to battle this pandemic,” Sununu said.
Almost two weeks ago, the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent a team of two dozen health care professionals to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, which enabled it to open an unused wing and transfer some patients into beds in long-term care settings.
The federal government this week also approved sending 30 paramedics to New Hampshire, who will be dispatched to the hospitals with the most overcrowded emergency rooms.
More sites
If approved, ClearChoice MD of New London would receive a $20 million contract to double to eight its number of sites across the state where it offers free COVID testing.
Currently, the firm offers testing in Nashua, Manchester, Claremont and Newington. This contract would create new sites in Keene, Lincoln, Laconia and the Berlin-Gorham area.
ConvenientMD of Portsmouth would receive $7.2 million to open six new fixed sites to administer vaccinations and booster shots, each for at least six hours a day.
Walk-ins must be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis at the sites in Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Keene, Salem and Exeter, officials said.
The agency is further recommending ConvenientMD receive another $2 million to add a third mobile van to give vaccines in underserved areas of the state.
On-Site Medical Services of Charlestown would receive $16.2 million to continue delivering vaccines through four mobile vans and six other fixed sites it’s been operating.
This agreement would continue this service through the end of next March, with an additional one-year renewal option.
The Department of Public Health Services is seeking approval of a $6.3 million grant to hire Maxim Health Staffing of Manchester to fill 70 temporary staff positions through 2023 with an option to keep those staff on board for two additional years.
Director Patricia Tilley said the staff need is in five areas, including COVID-19 investigation, vaccine operation, laboratory services, statistics and public health preparedness.