Exeter’s select board passed an emergency town mask ordinance Monday night that will be enforced primarily by representatives from the health department.
In a 4 to 1 vote, the board approved the controversial rule requiring face coverings for employees and customers at all businesses, inside town government buildings, and on sidewalks in heavily traveled downtown areas and other public property town-wide where social distancing of at least six feet isn’t possible.
Masks will not be required for anyone with a medical or developmental condition and for children under 10.
The ordinance states that the intent is to educate and inform, but when non-compliance is repeated, considered intentional, or a “potential detriment of others,” fines of $25 will be assessed for a second offense and $50 for a third and subsequent offenses.
The health department will be charged with responding to complaints of non-compliance with masks and educational materials.
Enforcement of the new regulation was a concern for Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin, who worried that if officers were the first called to respond to a complaint about an unmasked person that it could create unnecessary confrontations between police and the public.
The ordinance applies to employees when interacting with the public and whenever they’re within six feet of a coworker or customer.
Residents, visitors, and members of the public entering or present at a residential or commercial building complex of greater than two units must also wear a face covering while in common areas and communal spaces when they can’t practice social distancing.
Kitchen staff at restaurants are not required to wear a mask within the kitchen.
The ordinance does allow for some exceptions for some businesses when “wearing a face covering may be counter-intuitive to the situation and safety can still be provided.”
People who are jogging, biking, or performing other cardiovascular activity are not required to wear masks, but advised to increase their distance from others.
The ordinance has been praised by some who feel it’s necessary to protect the health of the community and support the businesses that are trying to enforce their own mask requirements during the coronavirus pandemic, but opponents have argued that the mandate isn’t necessary and will be ineffective.
Niko Papakonstantis, the select board’s chairman, said the ordinance will be revisited in 60 days.
Select board member Daryl Browne, who voted against the mask mandate, has expressed concerns about online bullying and shaming of unmasked people.
Others expressed similar concerns.
Darren Winham, the town’s economic development director, pointed to confrontations with people who are dining outside without masks.
Under state guidance, which is also reflected in the new ordinance, patrons must wear a mask when entering and exiting a restaurant or moving around inside or outside, but they can remove the mask while seated at their table.
“I just want the public to understand that if you’re dining outside in a temporary outdoor dining area and you’re not wearing a mask, you are within your rights, so please don’t go up to those people and harass them. It’s not fair,” Winham said.
Select board member Lovey Roundtree Oliff took it a step further in an effort to avoid confrontations.
“Don’t go up to people at all. Even if they’re not doing the right thing,” she said.