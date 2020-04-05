Julie Givens, her husband, Javier Jimenez, and their three children were looking forward to a fun-filled and educational family adventure when they arrived in Peru last month.
What they got was a nightmare.
A few days after the Exeter family arrived in the country for spring break vacation, the Peruvian government declared a national state of emergency because of COVID-19. Flights were canceled and airports were closed. Police and military were out in force, looking for anyone violating a national lockdown.
The family was trapped. “I thought we were going to be homeless,” Givens said.
Their harrowing predicament lasted 11 days before they were able to get a flight home with assistance from the offices of U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and the State Department.
Givens teaches Spanish and psychology at Berwick Academy in Maine. Her children Zuri, 10, Mateo, 14, and Kai, 15, are students there.
“We’ve taken the kids on a lot of trips around the world because we want them to have their eyes open to the rest of the world and have some good perspective,” Givens said.
After arriving in Peru, they spent a few days in the jungle before heading to Cusco, a city in the Peruvian Andes region. All the while, they kept a close eye on the latest news about the spread of the coronavirus.
At the time, Peru had few confirmed cases. But on the morning of March 15, while staying at a hotel near Machu Picchu, the Inca citadel, the family learned that a national emergency was being declared, borders were closing at midnight, and they had to leave immediately.
“It was one of those surreal moments. We were so far away from anything. We just threw our stuff in suitcases and ran to the train station,” Givens said. “The day of the national emergency was one of the scariest days of my life.”
They hoped to get a flight out right away, but thousands were trying to flee and flights already were being canceled.
“It was like a movie. Everything was shutting down around us,” Givens said.
Realizing the impossibility of getting out before the midnight deadline and unsure what would happen next, the family found a hostel in Cusco.
The next day, they grabbed their luggage and began walking the streets, which were lined with police officers. They hoped to find room at one of the hotels that had stayed open for stranded foreigners and eventually located one in Cusco.
“The Peruvian people were incredible,” Givens said.
Relieved to have shelter, they still wanted to get out as quickly as possible. Givens posted about their dilemma on Facebook.
Friends began responding, advising her to contact her elected representatives for help. It became clear the family was going to need a government-chartered repatriation flight.
“I’ve never thought I needed to contact a senator for anything, but I got calls from all of my representatives’ offices almost immediately,” she said.
Shaheen's and Hassan's offices were particularly helpful.
“They had information. They were reassuring, and they were making phone calls,” she said.
As the family tried to figure out their next move, the military began enforcing a curfew. At one point they were stopped on the street and told that only one family member could go outside. They were ordered to wear masks and gloves and told that if they left the hotel and returned they would need to have their shoes sprayed with alcohol.
“It got scarier and scarier every day,” Givens said.
After learning they would be able to get a flight on March 26, they put on their masks and gloves, got into a police truck and headed for the airport. They made it to Boston the next day.
Since arriving home, they have been self-quarantined. Givens said that though the Peruvian government’s lockdown was scary, the country clearly took the virus seriously and was willing to enforce strict rules to prevent its spread. She said the United States should be doing more.
“We value our freedom over most other things and, in my opinion, sometimes that’s to our own detriment,” she said.
Her son Mateo will never forget the experience.
“My parents did tell me to stay calm. I just went along with it. I expected the worst, but thank God we weren’t stuck there for another two months,” he said.
Shaheen’s office also helped get a flight home for Northfield resident Paul Blaisdell, who was on a work trip to El Salvador.
“The COVID-19 crisis has been an incredibly stressful time for all Americans, but particularly for travelers who have been stranded overseas,” Shaheen said. “I’m very glad these Granite Staters are finally safely home.”
Shaheen urged anyone struggling to get home from a foreign country to call her office at (603) 647-7500.